Revealed: Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Judges and Hosts

As the excitement builds for another season of Dancing With the Stars, fans can’t help but wonder about the financial rewards for the contestants. The reality competition has long been a platform for celebrities to showcase their dance skills, but what kind of earnings do they receive for their performances on the show?

Initial Earnings for Contestants

According to a 2019 report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars are guaranteed $125,000 during the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the competition. This initial sum provides a safety net for the participants as they embark on their dance journeys.

Progressive Earnings Structure

If contestants manage to advance beyond the early rounds, their earnings increase weekly. The outlet noted that stars could potentially earn up to $295,000 throughout their time on the show. This tiered salary structure incentivizes participants to strive for longevity in the competition.

Insights from Former Contestants

Season 27 champion Bobby Bones, who won alongside Sharna Burgess in 2018, offered additional insights into the show’s payment model. In a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones revealed that the compensation was more lucrative than generally reported. “That show pays OK,” he stated. “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Total Earnings According to Bobby Bones

Bones mentioned that he started with a base salary of around $110,000 but ultimately earned nearly $400,000 from his time on the show. This figure suggests that the potential for earnings on Dancing With the Stars can vary significantly based on a contestant’s performance and longevity.