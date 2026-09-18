'Resident Evil' Shatters Series Records with $8.8 Million Opening

The latest installment in the long-running “Resident Evil” franchise has made a substantial impact at the box office, raking in $8.8 million during its preview screenings. Directed by Zach Cregger, known for his work on “Weapons,” this new reboot of the beloved horror video game series appears poised for a strong opening weekend in North America.

Strong Projections for the Weekend

Industry experts estimate that “Resident Evil” could gross between $40 million and $50 million domestically this weekend. However, some optimistic projections suggest it may approach $60 million, buoyed in part by positive critical reception. The film has a production budget of $75 million, which positions it to potentially be another box-office success for Cregger, following the impressive global haul of his previous film, “Weapons,” which earned $270 million worldwide after an opening of $43 million and preview earnings of $5.7 million.

A Milestone for the Franchise

This new film is set to achieve the largest opening in the history of the “Resident Evil” series, surpassing the previous entries that launched with varying success. The franchise itself has a rich history, starting as a horror video game in 1996 and stretching across numerous sequels, spinoffs, and adaptations into films and television. The original film series, led by Milla Jovovich and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, concluded with eight films that were once the highest-grossing video game adaptations before being surpassed by the “Super Mario” movies. Among its predecessors, the most successful film remains “Resident Evil: Afterlife,” which debuted with $26 million domestically and ultimately grossed $300 million worldwide.

Plot Overview and Competitors