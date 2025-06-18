Release Dates Revealed for ‘Thunderbolts*’ on Digital and Blu-ray

Marvel fans have something exciting to look forward to as Thunderbolts* is set for both digital and Blu-ray releases this summer. This highly anticipated release will provide audiences with another chance to dive into the thrilling adventures of Marvel’s unconventional team. The film’s digital debut is scheduled for July 1, followed by its availability on physical formats on July 29. As the anticipation builds, let’s explore what makes this release special.

Digital and Physical Release Dates

The digital release of Thunderbolts* on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home starts on July 1. Fans eager to add the film to their collection will have to wait until July 29 for the physical release, which includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. Marvel has also hinted at preorders becoming available soon.

Whether you’re a fan of streaming or prefer collecting physical copies, these release options ensure you won’t miss out on the latest from Marvel.

Unveiling the Cast

Thunderbolts* showcases a dynamic ensemble cast, featuring Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes. This group of antiheroes comes together under the intriguing influence of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The film’s ensemble performance has been praised for bringing unique energy and depth to these complex characters.

Critical Reception and Rolling Stone’s View

Although Thunderbolts* did not meet box office expectations, it garnered positive feedback from fans and critics alike. This film is viewed as a triumph amidst Marvel’s somewhat inconsistent Phase Five. As highlighted by Rolling Stone critic David Fear, it represents “a much-needed, extremely welcome return to a winning formula.”

The film’s reception suggests it has resonated with a broad audience, earning its place in Marvel’s cinematic history.

Bonus Features and Collectibles

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases of Thunderbolts* are packed with extras that fans will love. Expect Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced viewing experience, along with deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes content, and director Jake Schreier’s commentary.

Collectible enthusiasts will appreciate special editions, including a SteelBook version with custom artwork and a Walmart-exclusive edition featuring unique pop-up art. These versions offer something special for dedicated fans looking to expand their collections.

With its upcoming digital and Blu-ray release, Thunderbolts* presents a fantastic opportunity for Marvel fans to enjoy a fresh take on the superhero genre from the comfort of their homes.