Sebastian Stan Loses BAFTA Award for “Best Actor” to Adrien Brody

by Jennifer Anderson
Sebastian Stan did not secure the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actor, as the prize went to Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist. The BAFTA Awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening in London, celebrating the year’s most outstanding film productions.

Adrien Brody’s Outstanding Performance in The Brutalist

The film The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, tells the story of a visionary architect and Holocaust survivor who leaves his homeland after World War II to rebuild his life and career in the United States. Adrien Brody’s performance was highly praised by critics, earning him the Best Actor award.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award for such a deep and emotional role. This film’s story stayed with me, and I hope I was able to convey even a fraction of the strength and resilience of my character,” said Adrien Brody, according to BBC.

Adrien Brody

Sebastian Stan Among Nominees for The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan was also among the finalists in this category, nominated for his role in The Apprentice, a film that explores the controversial rise of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the 1970s and 1980s.

Other nominees in the category included:

 

  • Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
  • Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
  • Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
  • Hugh Grant (Heretic)
  • Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Although he did not win the award, Sebastian Stan’s nomination confirms his rising status in the film industry, as he continues to be recognized for his complex roles and impressive transformations on the big screen.

List of Major BAFTA 2025 Winners

The BAFTA Awards honored the year’s best cinematic productions, with the main category winners including:

🏆 Best FilmConclave
🎬 Best British FilmConclave
🎭 Best DirectorBrady Corbet (The Brutalist)
🎭 Best Leading ActorAdrien Brody (The Brutalist)
🎭 Best Leading ActressMikey Madison (Anora)
🎭 Best Supporting ActorKieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
🎭 Best Supporting ActressZoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)
🖊 Best Original ScreenplayA Real Pain
🖊 Best Adapted ScreenplayConclave
🎞 Best Foreign FilmEmilia Perez
🎥 Best Animated FilmWallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
🎶 Best Original ScoreThe Brutalist
📽 Best DocumentarySuper/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
👨‍👩‍👧 Best Family and Children’s FilmWallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

In 2024, Roman the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy

Although Sebastian Stan did not win the BAFTA award, his nomination at this prestigious event reinforces his talent and growing influence in the film industry. Adrien Brody was the night’s big winner, impressing audiences with his powerful role in The Brutalist.

The BAFTA Awards remain one of the most prestigious events in cinema, and every nominee represents a benchmark in international filmmaking.

