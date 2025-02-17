Sebastian Stan Loses BAFTA Award for “Best Actor” to Adrien Brody

Sebastian Stan did not secure the BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actor, as the prize went to Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist. The BAFTA Awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening in London, celebrating the year’s most outstanding film productions.

Adrien Brody’s Outstanding Performance in The Brutalist

The film The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, tells the story of a visionary architect and Holocaust survivor who leaves his homeland after World War II to rebuild his life and career in the United States. Adrien Brody’s performance was highly praised by critics, earning him the Best Actor award.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award for such a deep and emotional role. This film’s story stayed with me, and I hope I was able to convey even a fraction of the strength and resilience of my character,” said Adrien Brody, according to BBC.

Sebastian Stan was also among the finalists in this category, nominated for his role in The Apprentice, a film that explores the controversial rise of former U.S. President Donald Trump in the 1970s and 1980s.

Other nominees in the category included:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

(A Complete Unknown) Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

(Sing Sing) Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

(Conclave) Hugh Grant (Heretic)

(Heretic) Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Although he did not win the award, Sebastian Stan’s nomination confirms his rising status in the film industry, as he continues to be recognized for his complex roles and impressive transformations on the big screen.

List of Major BAFTA 2025 Winners

The BAFTA Awards honored the year’s best cinematic productions, with the main category winners including:

🏆 Best Film – Conclave

🎬 Best British Film – Conclave

🎭 Best Director – Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

🎭 Best Leading Actor – Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

🎭 Best Leading Actress – Mikey Madison (Anora)

🎭 Best Supporting Actor – Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

🎭 Best Supporting Actress – Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

🖊 Best Original Screenplay – A Real Pain

🖊 Best Adapted Screenplay – Conclave

🎞 Best Foreign Film – Emilia Perez

🎥 Best Animated Film – Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

🎶 Best Original Score – The Brutalist

📽 Best Documentary – Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

👨‍👩‍👧 Best Family and Children’s Film – Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

In 2024, Roman the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in Oppenheimer.

Although Sebastian Stan did not win the BAFTA award, his nomination at this prestigious event reinforces his talent and growing influence in the film industry. Adrien Brody was the night’s big winner, impressing audiences with his powerful role in The Brutalist.

The BAFTA Awards remain one of the most prestigious events in cinema, and every nominee represents a benchmark in international filmmaking.