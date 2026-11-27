At just 14 years old, Reggie Absolom found himself walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, an event that would elicit strong emotions in anyone, let alone a first-time feature film actor. The young star of “Club Kid” managed to maintain an air of composure, despite the tears that threatened to flow as he stood amidst the cheers and applause following the premiere. “Jordan Firstman was on my left, Cara Delevingne was on my right, and I was crying so much,” he recounted to Variety. “The first thing Cara says to me, she looks at me and goes, ‘I know you were crying,’ because I was trying to hold the tears because I knew cameras were on me.”

The emotional experience was compounded when Absolom learned that A24 had won the bidding war for the film with a staggering $17 million offer. In that moment, he realized just how well-received “Club Kid” had been. “OK, people like this film,” he said, reflecting on the overwhelming support that followed the film’s release on November 6, when it garnered an impressive $28,002 per-screen average during its second week, contributing to a global gross of over $5 million.

Reggie Absolom’s Role and Journey

In “Club Kid,” Absolom portrays Arlo, the 10-year-old son of a washed-up party promoter, Peter Firstman, whose struggles with drug addiction sideline his career in New York City’s vibrant queer nightlife. The story unfolds as Arlo arrives at his father’s doorstep, prompting both characters to confront their pasts and seek a way forward.

The British actor landed the role after auditioning for HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” series, where he made it to the final selection stage. Although he didn’t get the job, U.K. casting director Lucy Bevan recommended him to Carmen Cuba, who was searching for Arlo. Absolom and his character share a love for mastering new skills; however, while Arlo aspires to be a DJ, Absolom views himself as someone who enjoys getting better at things. “I love to get good at things,” he explained, acknowledging the frustrating journey of skill acquisition.

Festival Highlights and Personal Growth

As “Club Kid” has made its rounds on the festival circuit, Absolom has received numerous accolades for his performance. When asked about the most impactful compliment he’s received, he remarked, “I don’t remember the exact words, but someone told me that having this performance as a kid shows that I will only get better. And someone told me that this is one of the performances of the year. That meant loads.”

The festival atmosphere also allowed him to meet various celebrities, including Josh Hutcherson, who attended a screening and appeared to enjoy the film. While attending after-parties, Absolom keeps his focus on enjoying the experience without overstaying his welcome, stating, “I don’t stay for ages because I like to get myself a good night’s sleep.”

Behind the Scenes and Personal Insights

The young star also shared his experience of learning to DJ for the film, noting that he picked up skills with the help of Saturn Risin9 during filming. “In the scene where she’s teaching me, she’s actually teaching me how to do things,” he laughed, expressing his hopes to continue DJing in the future.

Reflecting on his character, Absolom found Arlo’s emotional range intriguing. He admired how Arlo, while struggling with parental relationships, sought to be a good son by creating playlists as a way to connect with others. “The fact that he can let out so much emotion all at once,” he responded, “and then the next day, he wants to be such a good son, so he makes Jordan the playlist that they can add to together because he really wants to be a good kid so much, even though his parents before weren’t so good to him.”

Future Aspirations and Closing Thoughts