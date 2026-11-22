Are you or your best friend a fan of morning eye patches? If so, get ready for a delightful treat this holiday season! The grace & stella Month of Masking Set is the perfect advent calendar designed just for you, featuring 30 days of celebrity-approved eye patches to keep you glowing throughout December.

A Patch for Every Mood

This innovative advent calendar includes a diverse selection of eye patches, catering to various skincare needs and moods. Each day offers a new opportunity to indulge in a unique mask tailored to address specific concerns, ensuring a comprehensive skincare experience.

What’s Inside the Package?

The Month of Masking Set features six different varieties of eye patches, with five pairs of each, ensuring you have plenty to last through the month. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

Energizing: Wake up your eyes with a refreshing boost.

Wake up your eyes with a refreshing boost. Moisturizing: Restore and lock in essential moisture.

Restore and lock in essential moisture. Illuminating: Combat puffiness and banish those pesky eye bags.

Combat puffiness and banish those pesky eye bags. Restoring: Focus on fine lines and wrinkles for smoother skin.

Focus on fine lines and wrinkles for smoother skin. Firming: Improve elasticity and strengthen the delicate skin around your eyes.

Improve elasticity and strengthen the delicate skin around your eyes. Brightening: Help reduce dark circles for a more vibrant appearance.

Your Skincare Solution Awaits