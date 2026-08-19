Quinton Aaron's Wife Breaks Silence on Troubling Marriage News

Quinton Aaron, known for his role in Blind Side, faced a shocking revelation about his marital situation following a health crisis. After waking up from a four-day coma in January due to a spinal stroke and pulmonary embolism, the actor discovered that his then-wife, Margarita DeLeon, was still legally married to another man.

Unexpected Discoveries Post-Coma

The couple married in December 2024, but Aaron learned that DeLeon had not finalized her divorce from her husband, Eric Guzman, whom she married in 1992. “I absolutely believed DeLeon was divorced,” Aaron said, expressing his disbelief during an interview with Us Weekly published on August 19. “We would’ve never spoken if I knew she was married. I’m not the type of person that messes with married women. She kept telling me she was divorced for 10-plus years.”

A Lack of Awareness

In an earlier interview with ABC News, DeLeon claimed she “wasn’t aware” of her legal marital status. Guzman, her estranged husband, echoed her sentiments, stating he believed the divorce had been finalized years ago but later confirmed he had also filed for divorce.

Moving On