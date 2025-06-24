Psy’s Label Debuts First Girl Group: Baby DONT Cry Rises

In an exciting development for the K-pop world, Baby DONT Cry is making headlines as the first girl group from Psy’s renowned label, P Nation. This highly anticipated debut marks a significant milestone in the ever-evolving landscape of Korean pop music. With their fresh sound and dynamic presence, Baby DONT Cry is poised to captivate audiences both in South Korea and internationally.

A Unique Introduction to Baby DONT Cry

“I hope for them to be not number one but the only ones,” Psy, the K-pop legend, shared with The Hollywood Reporter about Baby DONT Cry. This four-member group, featuring Yihyun, Mia, Kumi, and Beni, officially launched their career with the single “F Girl.” This track comes on the heels of their pre-release song, “Bet You’ll Regret It,” showcasing their diverse musical range.

Yihyun, the eldest member at 19, explained over a Zoom call from P Nation’s headquarters in Gangnam, “I feel like the song (‘F Girl’) really represents us well. It’s very honest and confident, just like all of us.” Her sentiment is echoed by her groupmates, underscoring their shared vision.

The Sound of Youthful Energy

Mia revealed, “We really worked with the staff to identify a concept that fits us, which led to ‘F Girl.’” Described as a lively baby rock track, it has a youthful and vibrant energy that captures the spirit of Baby DONT Cry, also known as BDC. This distinctiveness stems from their creative leader, Soyeon, of the K-pop group Idle.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Yihyun mentioned, “She’s someone who’s achieved what we aspire to, offering realistic and relatable advice.” This mentorship has been pivotal in shaping the group’s distinctive sound and identity.

Years of Preparation

The journey to debut was not easy. The girls committed five years to training, a period characterized by both challenges and memories. For Beni, the youngest at 16, this experience began when P Nation was just starting in 2018. “I experienced hardships during my trainee days, but there were also fun and memorable moments,” she shared, reflecting on her growth.

Psy emphasized the importance of timing and preparation, adding, “Since then, I was looking for the right members for Beni and the right time for a girl group. The girls are ready now.”

Inspiration and Aspiration

The global potential for Baby DONT Cry is evident, with members Mia and Kumi hailing from Japan, adding to their international appeal. Psy believes that luck is “when effort meets opportunity,” acknowledging the role of Soyeon in their successful debut.

As their journey begins, Baby DONT Cry looks to K-pop icons for inspiration. Kumi admires Blackpink’s Lisa and Twice’s Chaeyoung for their stage presence. Meanwhile, Yihyun dreams of one day performing alongside her idol, IU.

Their debut is just the beginning, and the members are eager to carve out their identity. Mia expressed her hopes, saying, “I want us to be seen as a lovely yet confident group.”

For more exclusive content from Baby DONT Cry’s debut, view the images below.