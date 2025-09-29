Priscilla Presley Reveals Lisa Marie’s Struggles with Scientology

In her revealing memoir, Priscilla Presley sheds light on the significant rift between her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and the Church of Scientology. Titled Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla’s narrative details how Lisa Marie felt threatened by the organization she was once passionately a part of. This article explores Priscilla Presley’s insights about Lisa Marie’s fallout with Scientology and the profound impact it had on their family dynamics.

The Journey Into Scientology

Lisa Marie Presley and her mother Priscilla were regarded as influential members of the Church of Scientology after joining in the late 1970s, a move that occurred during Lisa Marie’s childhood. As noted by Dame Magazine, Lisa Marie subtly expressed her dissent in her 2012 song “You Ain’t See Nothin’ Yet.” It was later confirmed that she officially left Scientology in 2013. According to Priscilla’s account, the turning point occurred when Lisa Marie boldly confronted David Miscavige, the Church’s current leader, at its headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

A Bold Confrontation

Describing the confrontation, Priscilla wrote, “Her misgivings reached a crisis” when Miscavige severed ties with his father, Ron Miscavige, placing him in a form of confinement in the San Bernardino Mountains. This betrayal pushed Lisa Marie to take action. “Fearless and angry, my daughter walked into the eye of the storm and confronted David directly,” Priscilla recalled. “She told him with great anger and passion just how she felt about him ‘disconnecting’ from his father. Lisa was never subtle when she was angry.”

The Aftermath of Defiance

Following this bold stand, Lisa Marie experienced a wave of fear that deeply troubled Priscilla. The emotional turmoil was palpable. “The aftermath was frightening for her,” Priscilla admitted. “She called me from Florida after her visit to headquarters and said, ‘Mom, I’m so scared. I gave it to David, and now they’re following me.’” Lisa Marie expressed her anxiety regarding black limousines that seemed to be trailing her, emphasizing, “This is real. This is what they do.”

Reflections on Leaving Scientology

During her lifetime, Lisa Marie reflected on her decision to leave Scientology in a 2013 interview. “Uncovering the fact that I was surrounded by people who were not well-intended, for one,” she revealed to USA Weekend. “There was a whole effort to control me that I didn’t know about.” In her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, co-authored with her daughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie captured the profound impact of her decision: “She left everything. She left her friends, her house, Los Angeles. She just wanted to run away and disappear.”

The fallout with Scientology profoundly affected Lisa Marie and her family, marking a chapter in their lives filled with turmoil and resilience.

