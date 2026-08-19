Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Astonishing Return to the U.K.

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the U.K. with their children after spending six years in California. According to People, their move back to Britain is expected to be for “an extended period” and will begin in the coming weeks.

Details of the Move

Despite relocating, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to keep their home in Montecito, California. The exact location of their new residence in the U.K. is currently undisclosed. An insider close to the couple has indicated that they have no immediate plans to dissolve their content creation company, Archewell Productions, nor will Meghan disband her consumer lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Communication with the Royal Family

King Charles was informed over the weekend about the Sussexes’ plans to return to the U.K. The New York Times reports that Harry and Meghan will remain non-working royals after their relocation.

Challenges in Hollywood

Since their move to the U.S., the couple has faced numerous challenges, particularly surrounding their Hollywood venture, Archewell Productions, which has struggled to meet its ambitious goals of producing quality scripted and unscripted content for audiences of all ages. Launched in 2020, Archewell has largely been focused on showcasing Meghan’s As Ever brand.

Strained Partnerships

One of Archewell’s initial major partners, Netflix, has reportedly experienced tensions in their collaboration due to low output over the past six years. A Netflix insider told Variety that the mood among staff is one of frustration, saying, “We’re done.” However, the partnership is still ongoing.

Future Projects