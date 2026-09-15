Pitt Stars Dazzle at Emmys with Stunning $30 Blush

At this year’s Emmys, stars Isa and Shabana captivated onlookers with their enchanting beauty looks, showcasing stunning pink cheeks and lips that evoked a fairy-tale charm. Both makeup artists skillfully applied techniques to create radiant complexions, emphasizing the ethereal quality of their appearances.

The Art of Blush

Makeup artist Avendano was behind Isa’s fresh-faced glow, utilizing two shades of Merit blush to achieve a multidimensional flush. “We had to give her the most ethereal flush on the cheeks!” he exclaimed. The process began by applying the shade Bespoke using a dense, domed brush, sweeping it from the apples of Isa’s cheeks up to her temples and around the brow bone. To enhance the look, he added a touch of Archival on the cheeks, creating a beautifully layered effect.

Meanwhile, Shabana’s makeup artist Twist opted for a more peachy pink approach. “We used Flush Balm in Lusitano,” she explained, “to add a flushed look to the skin, mimicking where the sun would naturally hit across the cheeks, chin, and collarbones. After that, I applied Day Glow in Solstice to the high points of her face for an added glow.” This technique gave Shabana a sun-kissed appearance that perfectly complemented her overall look.

Effortless Lips

For both Isa and Shabana, the focus also extended to their lips, which featured a beautifully blurred effect for a casual, yet polished finish. Avendano prepared Isa’s lips with a nourishing lip mask before lining them subtly and finishing with a lip blush. “I knew the lips had to look as effortless as the rest of the makeup, and Merit lip products really give the most beautiful cool girl, just-bitten lip look!” he shared, highlighting the importance of a soft touch in his application technique. “I blurred it out with my finger. It added a very subtle definition.”

Twist employed a similar strategy for Shabana’s lips, lining them to create volume before applying a balm color at the center and sealing it with a glossy lip oil for shine and hydration. The result was a luscious, full look that harmonized beautifully with her ethereal blush.

Conclusion