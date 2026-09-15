Pitt Stars Dazzle at Emmys with Stunning $30 Blush

At this year’s Emmys, stars Isa and Shabana captivated onlookers with their enchanting beauty looks, showcasing stunning pink cheeks and lips that evoked a fairy-tale charm. Both makeup artists skillfully applied techniques to create radiant complexions, emphasizing the ethereal quality of their appearances.
The Art of Blush
Makeup artist Avendano was behind Isa’s fresh-faced glow, utilizing two shades of Merit blush to achieve a multidimensional flush. “We had to give her the most ethereal flush on the cheeks!” he exclaimed. The process began by applying the shade Bespoke using a dense, domed brush, sweeping it from the apples of Isa’s cheeks up to her temples and around the brow bone. To enhance the look, he added a touch of Archival on the cheeks, creating a beautifully layered effect.
Meanwhile, Shabana’s makeup artist Twist opted for a more peachy pink approach. “We used Flush Balm in Lusitano,” she explained, “to add a flushed look to the skin, mimicking where the sun would naturally hit across the cheeks, chin, and collarbones. After that, I applied Day Glow in Solstice to the high points of her face for an added glow.” This technique gave Shabana a sun-kissed appearance that perfectly complemented her overall look.
Effortless Lips
For both Isa and Shabana, the focus also extended to their lips, which featured a beautifully blurred effect for a casual, yet polished finish. Avendano prepared Isa’s lips with a nourishing lip mask before lining them subtly and finishing with a lip blush. “I knew the lips had to look as effortless as the rest of the makeup, and Merit lip products really give the most beautiful cool girl, just-bitten lip look!” he shared, highlighting the importance of a soft touch in his application technique. “I blurred it out with my finger. It added a very subtle definition.”
Twist employed a similar strategy for Shabana’s lips, lining them to create volume before applying a balm color at the center and sealing it with a glossy lip oil for shine and hydration. The result was a luscious, full look that harmonized beautifully with her ethereal blush.
Conclusion
Both Isa and Shabana showcased how well-executed makeup can elevate a red carpet appearance, with their delicate pink cheeks and lips embodying a whimsical aesthetic. With the use of Merit products, they proved that achieving that “most ethereal” look is not only possible but can be done with accessible beauty items, resonating with fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.