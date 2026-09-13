Philippines Backs Rafael Manuel’s ‘Filipiñana’ for Oscars 2024

In a significant moment for Filipino cinema, Rafael Manuel’s debut feature, “Filipiñana,” has been officially selected as the Philippines’ entry in the international feature category for the 99th Academy Awards. Chosen from a competitive shortlist of eight films, this announcement marks a proud milestone for the film and its creator.

A Cinematic Marvel

Written and directed by Rafael Manuel and distributed by Kino Lorber, “Filipiñana” has already made waves internationally. Richard Lorber, the chair and CEO of Kino Lorber, expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, “From the moment I saw ‘Filipiñana’ at the Sundance Film Festival, I’ve been telling everyone I know that it’s nothing short of a cinematic miracle.” He added, “When you’ve been distributing films for many decades, as I have, it feels like a gift that you can still discover something that truly feels like the future of the form.” Lorber conveyed his excitement for the film’s Oscar submission and reaffirmed Kino Lorber’s dedication to a successful awards campaign.

A Powerful Narrative

Set against a backdrop of oppressive heat and drought, “Filipiñana” follows the story of Isabel, a 17-year-old girl from the provinces of the Philippines, who finds employment at an upscale golf resort. Manuel noted that the golf course serves as an ideal setting for exploring the profound societal inequities pervasive in the country.

Reflections on Class Divide

In an interview with Variety, Manuel elaborated on the thematic significance of the golf course, highlighting its historical roots as one of the first courses established on American military bases. Over time, the local elite have taken over, transforming the golf course into a center of power. He remarked, “When you think about it, it’s a good metaphor for the country in that it’s very large and situated on a very fertile plot of land that’s toiled on and worked on by so many people, but ultimately enjoyed and profited from by only a select few.” This sentiment underscores the entrenched class divide that continues to affect the Philippines.

Looking Ahead