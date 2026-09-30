Pete Davidson Defends Ariana Grande Against Hurtful Body Shaming

In a recent interview with Variety, Pete Davidson expressed his dismay over the online harassment faced by his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande. Following a wave of speculation and bullying regarding her physical appearance, which gained traction after certain images went viral in late July, Grande has been a target for unwarranted criticism from the public.

Davidson’s Support for Grande

When asked about the situation, Davidson did not hold back, saying, “I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool. She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff though. She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s fucked up.” This statement highlights his support and admiration for Grande, a sentiment he continued as he reflected on their past relationship.

The State of Their Relationship

Davidson acknowledged their brief engagement in 2018, describing Grande as “fuckin’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl.” He clarified that while they are not in regular communication, “we’re cool,” signaling a respectful relationship despite their romantic history.

The Impact of Body Shaming on Grande

In the wake of renewed scrutiny over her weight and overall appearance, particularly following the release of her album Petal and its title track video, Grande decided to take a step back from public visibility. On August 2, her representative confirmed that this decision came after ongoing public scrutiny, especially after she concluded her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1. Additionally, Grande withdrew from the anticipated London West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George, which was ultimately scrapped after Jonathan Bailey exited the production.

Clarifying Her Decision

Despite the swirling rumors, Grande addressed the narrative surrounding her decision to step away, asserting at a concert in Chicago on August 4 that her break was not “reactive or impulsive” and had been planned “a long time ago.” This statement underscores her awareness of the public’s perception, yet emphasizes her autonomy over her own life choices.

Davidson’s Upcoming Role