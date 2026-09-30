Pete Davidson Defends Ariana Grande Against Harsh Backlash

Pete Davidson is making it clear that he stands firmly in support of his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. Although eight years have passed since their brief yet high-profile relationship, Davidson has expressed his discontent with the scrutiny Grande has faced recently, particularly regarding her appearance.

Davidson’s Defense of Grande

In a candid interview with Variety, released on September 30, Davidson stated, “I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool.” His concern stems from witnessing the challenges Grande faces, despite her strength and resilience. “She’s a really strong person—I’ve witnessed it—and I don’t understand it,” he added, emphasizing his protective instincts.

Understanding the Spotlight

While Davidson acknowledged that the Wicked star is equipped to navigate the pressures of fame, he still finds the negativity surrounding her troubling. “She’ll be OK,” the 32-year-old remarked, “but I think it’s fucked up.” His sentiment underscores a belief that the scrutiny and judgment of public figures, especially female artists, can often be excessive and unfair.

No Hard Feelings

Despite their past relationship—one that generated significant media attention and even inspired Grande’s hit song “Thank U, Next”—Davidson maintains there are no hard feelings between them. Reflecting on their history, he stated, “I think Ariana’s f–kin’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl.” While they may not be in regular contact, he confirmed, “We’re not texting or whatever, but we’re cool.”