Perez Hilton's Heartfelt Family Reunion After Troubling Livestream

Perez Hilton has recently reunited with his children after a tumultuous period marked by a concerning livestream on August 4, where he showcased signs of a severe mental health crisis. The podcaster’s kids, aged 8 to 13, are currently under the care of his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, who filed for temporary custody just weeks following the incident.

Family Response to the Incident

In the wake of the alarming livestream, which his family reports took place “just minutes” after his children, niece, and sister had been inside his home, Hilton’s family acted swiftly to ensure the children’s safety. “When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma,” they stated in an August 6 statement. “Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced.”

Hilton’s Ongoing Recovery

Following the distressing livestream, Perez Hilton was hospitalized for several weeks due to physical injuries before being transferred to a residential treatment program for mental health support. His family emphasized that, despite public perceptions of the persona he has cultivated, at the core is “a real human being behind the name.”

Family’s Emotional Appeal

In a heartfelt statement on September 14, they shared, “Mario is a father of three, a son, a brother, and a friend who reached a point where he was struggling so deeply that he thought the people he loved would somehow be better off without him.” This appeal for understanding highlights the gravity of his situation and the importance of supporting mental health efforts.