Perez Hilton's Family Receives GoFundMe Help During Recovery

Amid ongoing personal struggles, celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, is receiving vital support from a close friend. Tom D’Angora has launched a GoFundMe campaign aimed at providing financial assistance to Hilton’s mother and his three children. This initiative comes after Hilton faced a self-harm incident that was tragically livestreamed on TikTok last month.

Friend’s Commitment to Helping Hilton’s Family

D’Angora, who has been a close friend of Hilton for over a decade, expressed his deep concern for the blogger and his family during this challenging time. In his fundraising appeal, he highlighted the significant role that Hilton’s family has played in his life. “I’ve known Perez Hilton (Mario) for 14 years, and we have become very close friends,” he wrote. “During that time, he and his family have come to mean a great deal to me. With the support of his friends, I’m organizing this fundraiser to help his mother and his three children, Mario, Mia, and Mayte, during his treatment and recovery.”

Impact of Hilton’s Recent Health Crisis

The troubling incident occurred in early August, while Hilton’s children were present at their home in Miami. Following the livestream, he was urgently hospitalized and required surgery due to significant blood loss. After weeks of hospitalization, Hilton was transferred to an inpatient treatment facility to focus on his mental health and recovery. Meanwhile, his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, has been granted temporary custody of his three children.

The Financial Strain on Hilton’s Family

D’Angora pointed out the challenges his mother faces as she steps into the role of primary caregiver. “Like any grandmother who suddenly finds herself responsible for raising three growing children, she’s also taken on significant and unexpected expenses,” he noted. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability for the kids. “She’s put much of her own life on hold to make sure the kids can continue going to school, participating in their normal activities, and having as much consistency as possible during an incredibly difficult time.”

GoFundMe Campaign Details

The fundraising goal is set at $25,000, and D’Angora assures potential donors that all contributions will exclusively benefit Hilton’s family and not be used for Hilton himself. “It’s been heartbreaking to watch someone I care about very much, along with his entire family, go through this,” he stated. His hopes are clear: “More than anything, I want to see Perez recover and return to a happy and fulfilling life as a father, son, brother, and a great friend.”

Encouraging Community Support

The response to the GoFundMe campaign has been swift, with over $700 raised in just two hours and nearly $7,300 as of Friday afternoon. Despite Hilton’s unclear net worth, his main residence sold for $3.695 million in 2023, according to Realtor.com. Reflecting on the importance of every contribution, D’Angora added, “Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help support the kids and their grandmother during the months ahead.” He urged those who cannot donate to share the fundraiser, as it would make a significant difference.

Hilton’s Journey and Evolution