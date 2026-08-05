Perez Hilton’s Family Breaks Silence on His Hospitalization

Content warning: This story discusses self-harm.

Perez Hilton is currently receiving medical care, as confirmed by his family following a concerning livestream incident. The popular blogger, known for his candid and often controversial takes on celebrity culture, sparked public concern after appearing distressed during a TikTok livestream on August 4.

Family Statement on Hilton’s Condition

In light of the events, Hilton’s family released a heartfelt statement on August 5, expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers from the public. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” they stated through Hilton’s official website. They also emphasized the importance of privacy during this challenging time, requesting that fans respect both Perez’s and the family’s need for space.

Details of the Incident

The situation escalated when police were dispatched to Hilton’s Miami home shortly after the disturbing livestream, during which he appeared covered in blood while holding what looked like a knife. The livestream has since been deleted, but it prompted immediate concern for his safety and well-being among his followers and the media.

Looking Ahead