Penélope Cruz Set to Shine This Awards Season with Three Films

Penélope Cruz made history in 2009 when she won an Oscar for her role in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” becoming the first Spanish actress to receive the prestigious award. Fast forward to 2023, and Cruz finds herself once again at the center of award season buzz—not just for one but three potential nominations pushing her closer to a second Academy Award.

The Triumphant Return of Penélope Cruz

This year, Cruz is navigating the awards landscape with three films showcasing her talent, each generating significant interest. Ironically, the most highly anticipated of these films is not her largest role; rather, it is “La Bola Negra,” an epic inspired by Federico García Lorca. This film, directed by Los Javis, recently shared the Best Director prize at Cannes and garnered a near-record ovation during its screening. Despite Cruz’s role being more of a cameo as a cabaret singer, critics have hailed her performance as a scene-stealer, further solidifying her presence in the awards conversation.

The Supporting Roles that Shine

In addition to “La Bola Negra,” Cruz shines in Olivia Wilde‘s A24 comedy “The Invite,” which opened over the summer. Here, she plays a captivating supporting role opposite Edward Norton, adding yet another layer to her awards season potential. However, it is “Bunker,” the latest film by Florian Zeller, that appears to be a significant contender. Premiering in Venice on September 8, “Bunker” is a deeply personal narrative centered around a marriage of 17 years, mirroring Cruz’s own relationship with husband Javier Bardem. In this film, she plays the emotionally complex wife of an architect tasked with building a survivalist bunker for a reclusive tech mogul.

A New Opportunity for Multiple Nominations

This season is particularly remarkable, as the Academy has recently amended its long-standing rules relating to nominations. For the first time, performers can now receive two nominations in the same category, as long as both performances rank among the top five in the voting. Cruz represents a unique test case for this new dynamic, raising the intriguing possibility that her performances in two supporting roles and one lead could all find their way into the nominations, simultaneously enhancing her chances for a second Oscar.

The Challenge of Vote Splitting

Yet, this situation presents a double-edged sword. While Cruz’s support may be spread thin across the three films, it also runs the risk of splitting her votes. If her supporters are divided, none of her performances may make it into the nominations, complicating what could have been a more straightforward campaign had she chosen to focus on just one film. Additionally, the pressure falls on the three different distributors involved: Sony Pictures Classics for “Bunker,” Netflix for “La Bola Negra,” and A24 for “The Invite.” Each distributor has its own incentives and challenges when it comes to pushing for nominations.

Netflix’s Strategic Push and Cultural Significance

Netflix is treating “La Bola Negra” as a significant contender and has given it the longest exclusive theatrical run in its history—47 days before its streaming release. This suggests the platform’s commitment to a full awards campaign, using Cruz’s performance as a key pillar. As the Academy has recently begun to recognize Spanish-language films, Cruz’s prominent role offers a cultural dimension that could resonate well with voters, given her status as an international ambassador for Spanish cinema.

The Pursuit of a Second Oscar

While Cruz has already achieved the milestone of an Oscar win, speculation remains about her prospects for a second. Notably, this would elevate her into an exclusive group of actors with multiple Oscars in the acting categories, a feat accomplished by only a handful of performers. Many believe that a second Oscar would afford her the long-deserved recognition as one of the most extraordinary international artists in cinema today.

Defying Categorization