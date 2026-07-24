Cardi B’s Kids Surprise Fans Speaking Spanish in Vacation Videos

Cardi B shared a glimpse of family life from the Dominican Republic that highlights what she’s long promoted: her children are bilingual. The Bronx native and self-described “Puntería” rapper posted Instagram Stories showing her kids enjoying the countryside and speaking Spanish while on vacation.

Two eldest filmed exploring the campo

On July 22, Cardi posted an Instagram Story of her two eldest children—daughter Kulture, 8, and son Wave, 4, who are shared with ex Offset—wandering through an open field. She captioned the clip, “Send your kids to the Campo [countryside]…It’s not always Disney.” In the footage, Kulture and Wave can be heard speaking Spanish with another child as they point out landmarks in nature.

Farm visit and a giggling “bonito”

Another video from the trip captured a visit to a farm, where Cardi and Offset’s third child, 22-month-old daughter Blossom, can be heard giggling as she calls a goat “bonito,” meaning pretty. After spending time outdoors, the three children cooled off by splashing each other with a hose.

Youngest experiences the D.R. from home base

While three of the rapper’s little ones got a taste of life in the Caribbean, Cardi’s youngest—her 8-month-old baby boy shared with partner Stefon Diggs—experienced the Dominican Republic from the comfort of their accommodation.