Patty Jenkins Critiques Studio Chaos After Paramount-Warner Bros. Merge

In the heart of downtown Manhattan, a gathering of influential figures in the filmmaking industry took place on Tuesday morning at Locanda Verde. Patty Jenkins, Halle Berry, Regina King, Misty Copeland, and others came together for Tribeca and Chanel’s Through Her Lens luncheon, an event dedicated to supporting emerging filmmakers. Notably, the event occurred just a day after the news broke regarding the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger—a development that many in Hollywood worry could significantly impact the film industry.

Patty Jenkins on Industry Turmoil

Patty Jenkins, famed director of “Wonder Woman” and a long-time collaborator with Warner Bros., expressed her concerns about the current state of the studio system. “I didn’t even look at it, frankly. I’ve been tuning all of that out,” she told Variety regarding the merger news. “It’s such chaos. I think the studio system is in such bad shape that I’m kind of tuning it out.” Despite her reservations, Jenkins maintains a level of optimism about the future of filmmaking.

When asked if she would consider making a film with Warner Bros. under new leadership, Jenkins replied, “You never know.” She elaborated, “I never say no to anything because so many people have different projects. Something may come along, and they’ve been making some great films, and who knows.”

Emerging Filmmakers and New Opportunities

Despite the upheaval within the large studio systems, Jenkins believes that emerging filmmakers today encounter fewer barriers than in earlier years. She pointed to successful low-budget films like “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” highlighting that the ability to create and distribute films independently is transformative. “People are able to make their own films and it’s a game-changer,” she stated, adding, “I see it coming and I’m so excited about it—the democratization of being able to get your films to your audiences.”

Industry Perspectives from Tribeca Leadership

Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the Tribeca and Chanel’s Through Her Lens program, conveyed a different perspective. She argued that while more films are being produced due to the rise of streaming platforms, young filmmakers face increasing obstacles compared to her early days in the industry. “The business is really kind of a mess,” she remarked, highlighting uncertainty about the potential ramifications of the merger.

However, Rosenthal identified a potential benefit of the merger: the opportunity for new models of independent film distribution. “You see what AMC is doing, let’s see what that really means,” she noted, referring to the recent indie distribution venture introduced by the nation’s largest theater chain.

Through Her Lens Initiative

The event not only served as a platform for discussion but also marked the kickoff of this year’s Through Her Lens program. This initiative aims to support five filmmaking teams through workshops, mentorship, and industry conversations, culminating in a live pitch to a jury. The program offers one team full financing to produce their short film with the backing of Tribeca Studios, while the remaining teams will receive development grants.