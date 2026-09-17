Meg Ryan Joins Halle Berry as Juror at Tribeca Chanel

After bidding farewell to the beloved Wisteria Lane, Eva Longoria has embarked on a new chapter far from Los Angeles. In a revealing interview with Marie Claire in November 2024, the actress discussed her decision to leave the city she once called home.

Reflecting on Change

Longoria expressed a sense of closure regarding her time in California, stating, “I had my whole adult life here.” She noted a shift in the atmosphere of Los Angeles that began even before the pandemic, with challenges like homelessness and high taxes contributing to a growing discontent. “It just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she remarked, recognizing that the pandemic hastened her feelings about the city.

A New Way of Life

For the past few years, Longoria, along with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, has been dividing their time between Mexico and Spain. “I’m privileged,” she acknowledged, appreciating the flexibility that allows her to escape California. However, she empathized with those who cannot do the same, saying, “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Beyond Political Motivations

Despite the tumultuous political climate in the United States, Longoria clarified that her move was not a direct response to President Trump’s re-election. “I left because my work took me there,” she explained during an appearance on The View: Behind the Table podcast. Her recent projects, such as Land of Women, which involved six months of filming in Catalonia, and Searching for Mexico, shot for four months in Mexico, have kept her anchored abroad, allowing her to focus on her craft without the weight of political narratives clouding her decision.

Staying Busy with New Projects

Amid her relocation, Longoria has remained active in the entertainment industry, taking on roles in popular series like Only Murders in the Building and the upcoming Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip. Her diverse choices reflect her passion for storytelling and her adaptability in an evolving career.