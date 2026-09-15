Parke's Matcha Sweatshirt: The Must-Have Trend This Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Chelsea Parke Goles’ influencer brand, Parke, is set to launch its much-anticipated Fall 2026 collection, which promises to bring a fresh seasonal perspective with its vibrant color palette. Following the success of their previous collegiate collection, this new lineup features hues inspired by the fall, including Matcha, Spiced Cola, Burgundy Mulled Wine, and a warm Butterum shade.

As the fall season approaches, Parke has been teasing this collection, and fans are eagerly anticipating what they’ll wear when the cooler weather arrives. The pieces retain the brand’s signature varsity styles, but the updated colors inject a sense of novelty and excitement into the lineup.

When Does Parke’s Fall 2026 Collection Come Out?

Mark your calendars! Parke’s Fall 2026 collection will debut online on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PST. This collection is a chance for those who missed out on the collegiate drop to grab some of the brand’s latest and greatest pieces before they potentially become hard to find.

The timing couldn’t be better, as September heralds the transition into fall. Parke’s collection features the cozy essentials needed to navigate that tricky period when temperatures can fluctuate between warm and cool.

What Pieces Are In Parke’s Fall 2026 Collection?

The standout piece of the new collection is the Varsity Mockneck, available in both the earthy Matcha and Spiced Cola colors. The serene green hue also appears in a striped T-shirt and relaxed lounge pants, allowing for versatility within your fall wardrobe. Sell-out risk Parke Varsity Mockneck With predictions of high demand, these stylish pieces are expected to sell out quickly, similar to the previous collection priced around $130+. This collection’s similar pricing is anticipated.

To add some depth, the Burgundy Mulled Wine Mockneck Zip-Up introduces a rich, inviting color perfect for cool mornings and weekend outings, becoming an essential for casual coffee runs this fall.

The Butterum color offers a creamy option on the classic Varsity Mockneck—a perfect compromise for those who want a touch of autumn without committing to bold orange hues.

What Colors Are In Parke’s Fall Collection?

The colors of the fall collection are thoughtfully curated, with Matcha leading the way as a clear favorite. The lineup also features Spiced Cola, Burgundy Mulled Wine, and Butterum. These selections give a distinctly autumnal twist to Parke’s classic varsity staples without making them feel too seasonal.

Where Can You Shop Parke’s Fall Collection?