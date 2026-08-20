Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Threatens 4,500 L.A. Jobs

A recent report from Los Angeles County has revealed that the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. could potentially lead to the loss of around 4,500 film and television jobs over the next three years. This alarming figure emerges in the context of an already struggling production industry in L.A., which has seen a staggering decline of 52,000 jobs in the last four years.

Economic Impact and Job Losses

The report, prepared by CVL Economics, highlights the pressing economic consequences of the merger, suggesting it could further accelerate the downturn in local production. The anticipated job losses would not only be felt within the immediate film and television sectors but would create a ripple effect, ultimately resulting in a total loss of approximately 10,360 jobs across the regional economy.

Consolidation Concerns

Another concern identified in the report relates to reduced options for independent commissioning. It notes, “Two buyers become one,” suggesting significant increases in buyer concentration in unscripted, reality, and talk television formats. This concentration could hinder competition and access for independent creators.

County Response and Paramount’s Statements

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath requested the report in March to better understand the potential economic ramifications of the merger. A preliminary report earlier this year indicated that about 2,495 corporate jobs were at risk in L.A. County due to consolidation in various functions such as IT, marketing, and real estate. The latest follow-up report focused primarily on production jobs.

In response to the findings, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, “L.A. County’s own economic report underscores what we have been saying all along: our industry is in decline, production is down and jobs are being lost — and lost for good if we don’t act.” While Paramount asserts that the merger will create a more robust entity capable of producing more content, it has not committed to retaining production operations in Los Angeles.

Future Plans and Legal Hurdles

Paramount further emphasized its plans to invest $30 billion annually in production, aiming to release at least 30 films each year. The company hopes this strategy will bolster the industry and secure more jobs in the long run. However, the merger is currently held up until at least March 2027 due to an antitrust lawsuit from 12 state attorneys general, which focuses on allegations of illegal market concentration but does not address job loss concerns directly.