Paramount and Warner Bros: Iconic Franchises Unite in Entertainment Dream

The upcoming merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is set to reshape the media landscape significantly, creating a powerhouse that combines an impressive array of brands and intellectual properties. Unlike previous mega-mergers, this union boasts a plethora of iconic franchises and diverse content assets, which are now poised to be consolidated under one corporate roof.
David Ellison, the leader of this newly merged entity, revealed to employees that the merger is expected to close in approximately two weeks. This timeline follows the resolution of a 12-state antitrust lawsuit that previously sought to obstruct the deal. With Paramount having been acquired by Skydance Media last year, and Warner Bros. having transitioned to Discovery, the merge will lead to an extensive content library that spans various genres.
The combined libraries are already a formidable collection, featuring blockbuster franchises such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones under Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside Paramount’s Yellowstone universe and the Nickelodeon brand. The breadth of this merger encompasses not only films and television shows but also streaming services, linear networks, news organizations, and video game studios, creating an extensive media behemoth.
TOP IP & FRANCHISES
Paramount
Yellowstone
Mission: Impossible
Top Gun
Transformers
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Dora the Explorer
Paw Patrol
South Park
Star Trek
The Godfather
SpongeBob Square Pants
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Warner Bros. Discovery
Harry Potter
The Lord of the Rings
The DC Universe
Game of Thrones
Dune (distribution rights)
Friends
Mortal Kombat
Looney Tunes
The Matrix
Tournament of Champions
Chopped
Home Town
House Hunters
90 Day Fiance
FILM & TV PRODUCTION STUDIOS
Paramount
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Television Studios (including MTV Entertainment Studios)
CBS Studios
Skydance Media
Paramount Animation
Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Television Studios
New Line Cinema
DC Studios
LINEAR TV NETWORKS
Paramount
CBS
Nickelodeon/Nick Jr.
MTV
VH1
CMT
Comedy Central
Showtime
Paramount Network
BET
TV Land
Warner Bros. Discovery
CNN
HBO
Cartoon Network/Adult Swim
TBS
TNT
truTV
Discovery Channel
HGTV
Food Network
TLC
Investigation Discovery (ID)
Magnolia Network (joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines)
OWN
Animal Planet
STREAMING SERVICES
Paramount
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Warner Bros. Discovery
HBO Max
Discovery+
NEWS
Paramount
CBS News
Warner Bros. Discovery
CNN
GAMING
Paramount
Paramount Games Studio (made up of combined Skydance New Media and Skydance Interactive)
Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Games
Warner Bros. Games Montreal
Avalanche
NetherRealm Studios
Rocksteady
TT Games
Pictured above (clockwise from top left): Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions”; Paramount+’s “Dutton Ranch”; HBO’s “Harry Potter”; Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants”