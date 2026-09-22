Paramount and Warner Bros: Iconic Franchises Unite in Entertainment Dream

The upcoming merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is set to reshape the media landscape significantly, creating a powerhouse that combines an impressive array of brands and intellectual properties. Unlike previous mega-mergers, this union boasts a plethora of iconic franchises and diverse content assets, which are now poised to be consolidated under one corporate roof.

David Ellison, the leader of this newly merged entity, revealed to employees that the merger is expected to close in approximately two weeks. This timeline follows the resolution of a 12-state antitrust lawsuit that previously sought to obstruct the deal. With Paramount having been acquired by Skydance Media last year, and Warner Bros. having transitioned to Discovery, the merge will lead to an extensive content library that spans various genres.

The combined libraries are already a formidable collection, featuring blockbuster franchises such as Harry Potter and Game of Thrones under Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside Paramount’s Yellowstone universe and the Nickelodeon brand. The breadth of this merger encompasses not only films and television shows but also streaming services, linear networks, news organizations, and video game studios, creating an extensive media behemoth.

TOP IP & FRANCHISES

Paramount

Yellowstone

Mission: Impossible

Top Gun

Transformers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Dora the Explorer

Paw Patrol

South Park

Star Trek

The Godfather

SpongeBob Square Pants

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Warner Bros. Discovery

Harry Potter

The Lord of the Rings

The DC Universe

Game of Thrones

Dune (distribution rights)

Friends

Mortal Kombat

Looney Tunes

The Matrix

Tournament of Champions

Chopped

Home Town

House Hunters

90 Day Fiance

FILM & TV PRODUCTION STUDIOS

Paramount

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Television Studios (including MTV Entertainment Studios)

CBS Studios

Skydance Media

Paramount Animation

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Television Studios

New Line Cinema

DC Studios

LINEAR TV NETWORKS

Paramount

CBS

Nickelodeon/Nick Jr.

MTV

VH1

CMT

Comedy Central

Showtime

Paramount Network

BET

TV Land

Warner Bros. Discovery

CNN

HBO

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim

TBS

TNT

truTV

Discovery Channel

HGTV

Food Network

TLC

Investigation Discovery (ID)

Magnolia Network (joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines)

OWN

Animal Planet

STREAMING SERVICES

Paramount

Paramount+

Pluto TV

Warner Bros. Discovery

HBO Max

Discovery+

NEWS

Paramount

CBS News

Warner Bros. Discovery

CNN

GAMING

Paramount

Paramount Games Studio (made up of combined Skydance New Media and Skydance Interactive)

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Avalanche

NetherRealm Studios

Rocksteady

TT Games