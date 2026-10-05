Paolo Strippoli, Emerging Italian Horror Director, Joins WME

Italian filmmaker Paolo Strippoli is making waves in the film industry following the debut of his latest psychological horror film The Spiral at autumn festivals. With the film’s reception sparking buzz, Strippoli has officially signed with WME for worldwide representation.

About The Spiral

The Spiral tells the gripping story of a mother facing a desperate choice as she makes a Faustian bargain to save her daughter’s life. Premiering at the prestigious 2026 Venice Film Festival, the film captivated audiences, earning a remarkable nine-minute standing ovation and garnering favorable reviews. Prior to its debut, WME had already begun taking interest due to the film’s growing early acclaim.

Festival Circuit Success

Following its Venice premiere, The Spiral continued its journey, screening at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness sidebar. The film is set to hit Italian theaters this October, though its North American distribution rights are still available.

A Rising Talent in Horror

Strippoli’s ascent in the horror genre is attributed to a collection of short films and a pair of acclaimed feature releases. His work has earned him a spot on the international festival circuit, with short films selected for notable events like the Rome Film Fest, Venice Film Festival, and Camerimage. He also won the Franco Solinas Award in 2019 for L’Angelo Infelice.

Previous Works

Strippoli’s feature directorial debut, Piove (Flowing), premiered at the 2022 Fantastic Fest before making waves at the 2022 Sitges Film Festival. He followed this success with The Holy Boy, inspired by his earlier short film L’Angelo Infelice. The Holy Boy debuted at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, securing the Audience Award and the Next Wave Best Director accolade at Fantastic Fest.

Future Prospects

In addition to signing with WME, Strippoli is actively developing his next project, generating significant interest from studios eager to collaborate with him. WME aims to enhance Strippoli’s international profile and guide him in this exciting new chapter of his career as an emerging and distinctive voice in cinema.