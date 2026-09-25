Dove Cameron and Damiano David Celebrate Their Dreamy Italian Wedding



Photo: Agostino Fabio/GC Images

While Milan’s Fashion Week garners global attention, a stunning wedding unfolded in the picturesque Tuscan town of Montalcino as Dove Cameron and Damiano David tied the knot. The couple showcased their unique sense of style during their civil ceremony on Thursday, with Cameron donning a striking white suit complete with a necktie and a cape in place of a traditional veil. David complemented his bride in a champagne suit adorned with a bronze satin scarf, arriving at the ceremony in a stylish white convertible.



From left: Photo: Agostino Fabio/GC ImagesPhoto: Agostino Fabio/GC Images From left: Photo: Agostino Fabio/GC ImagesPhoto: Agostino Fabio/GC Images

The romantic journey of the pair began three years ago, culminating in an engagement last October when David proposed at their home in Los Angeles. Despite being aware that he had designed a ring, Cameron later recounted that she could “never have projected” the moment he chose to pop the question. Sharing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January, she humorously explained that she was caught off guard while packing, dressed in a T-shirt with wet hair, when he gave her “the look.”

The couple describes their lifestyle as refreshingly low-key, often spending time in Rome with David’s family. In a recent Vogue interview, Cameron characterized their life together as “so off the beaten path.” While the precise charm of Montalcino continues to be debated, there’s no denying the couple exudes glamour and joy. Congratulazioni to the newlyweds! Stay in touch. The latest in style, self, culture, and power in your inbox. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms

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