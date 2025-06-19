Paolo Genovese Premieres ‘Madly’ in China at Shanghai Festival

The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival was abuzz with excitement as the Italian Screens showcase made its debut, bringing Paolo Genovese’s film Madly to Chinese audiences. This initiative, a blend of cultural exchange and cinematic collaboration, underscores the growing ties between the Italian and Chinese film industries.

Italian Screens Initiative Debuts in Shanghai

The Italian Screens program, which previously made waves in Beijing during 2023 and 2024, featured a launch event at the Crowne Plaza Shanghai. The event highlighted the initiative’s potential to foster cultural understanding and business opportunities between Italy and China.

Roberto Stabile, head of international affairs at Cinecittà, shared the stage with industry luminaries including Chen Guo, director of the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival Center, and Paolo Genovese, whose romantic comedy Madly marked the opening of the seven-film showcase.

A Cultural Bridge with Business Potential

The Italian Screens initiative, supported by Italy’s Ministry of Culture Cinema and Audiovisual Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to promote Italian cinema globally. Chen Guo emphasized the festival’s role in connecting Eastern and Western film cultures, expressing enthusiasm for showcasing Italian cinema’s unique charm to Shanghai audiences.

Stabile outlined the initiative’s highlights and updated attendees on new Italian film industry support policies. “We are honored to present this collection of new Italian films in Shanghai,” he stated. He shared the success of previous Italian Screen programs and expressed hopes for Madly to captivate Chinese audiences just as it had in Italy.

Genovese’s Madly and Its Universal Appeal

Paolo Genovese takes a fresh approach with Madly, which follows the story of Piero and Lara through the lens of eight distinct emotions. “This film explores the contradictions in human emotions that make life either beautiful or unbearable,” Genovese explained.

He expressed a desire for audiences to feel inspired to embrace love, contrasting Madly with his previous film Perfect Strangers, after which “many people walked out wanting to break up and never believe in love again.” Genovese hopes to mend hearts with Madly.

A Bright Future for Sino-Italian Cinema

Acting as the Italian showcase’s ambassador, Genovese shared his optimism about Sino-Italian film exchanges. This marks his fourth visit to Shanghai, where Madly has already drawn interest for potential remakes, showcasing its universal themes.

Li Na, key in bringing Madly to China, reflected on her connection with Italian cinema and the success of There’s Still Tomorrow in the Chinese market. She stressed the importance of introducing more Italian films to China, highlighting the emotional resonance shared by both cultures.

Celebrating 55 years of China-Italy diplomatic relations, this year’s Italian Screens program features seven contemporary Italian films, including Madly, promising to further strengthen the cultural bond between the two nations.