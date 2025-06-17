Imax CEO: China’s Box Office Thrives Amid Tariff Tensions

The Chinese box office is experiencing a remarkable surge, and Imax is reaping the benefits. As of May, Imax’s box office numbers in China have soared 106% compared to the previous year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 27% growth. This impressive performance underscores the escalating demand for the Imax experience in China’s cinematic landscape.

Growing Market Share

Imax now holds a record 5.3% share of the Chinese box office, indicating a strong appetite for its premium format. During the Shanghai International Film Festival, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond highlighted three major Chinese films shot with Imax cameras, set to dominate the summer lineup. Among them, “Made in Yiwu” (July 5) by director Rao Xiaozhi, follows his successful collaboration on “Home Coming.” These projects reflect a trend where Chinese filmmakers increasingly embrace Imax technology.

Another anticipated release, “Dongji Rescue” (Aug. 8), directed by Guan Hu, is crafted to deliver the grand visuals associated with Imax. Meanwhile, “A Writer’s Odyssey 2” (August), directed by Lu Yang, aims to build on the success of its predecessor, which grossed RMB1 billion ($139.2 million).

Business Continuity Amid Tariffs

Despite concerns over trade tensions and tariffs initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, Gelfond remains unfazed. He confirmed that all anticipated Hollywood movies have secured Chinese distribution. “It’s very much business as usual, particularly in this environment, where we seem to be getting closer and closer with China in terms of a more stable situation,” Gelfond stated.

Upcoming Hollywood Imax releases include titles such as “F1,” which stirred excitement at a Shanghai Media Group event, and blockbusters like “Superman” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” The strategic emphasis on “Filmed for Imax” productions has been beneficial, as these films often perform exceptionally well at the box office.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Ambitions

Daniel Manwaring, CEO of Imax China, has played a crucial role in forging relationships with local filmmakers, supporting the broader adoption of Imax technology. Beyond China, Imax is expanding the international distribution of successful Chinese films. This strategy has already seen Japanese hits like “Demon Slayer” receiving global Imax releases.

Gelfond sees an opportunity in this approach: “We actually think that’s a decent opportunity for us going forward.” The anticipated releases of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and the warmly received “Sinners” at the Shanghai International Film Festival contribute to Gelfond’s optimistic outlook.

Future Prospects

With a robust Hollywood lineup and a growing number of local productions using Imax, the company is poised for continued success in China. Gelfond describes the market as increasingly “robust,” supported by a partnership with Wanda Film Holding Co. to upgrade 27 screens to Imax’s advanced format.

This combination of local hits and Hollywood blockbusters suggests a promising trajectory for Imax in one of the world’s most vibrant cinema markets.