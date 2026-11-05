Pamela Anderson to Receive Prestigious Lifetime Honor at Torino Festival

Pamela Anderson is set to be celebrated at the upcoming Torino Film Festival, where she will receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award. This honor recognizes her remarkable contributions to film and her recent artistic resurgence as she introduces a special screening of Gia Coppola’s acclaimed film, “The Last Showgirl.”

Celebrating a Resilient Career

The Torino Film Festival, known for showcasing emerging directors and independent cinema, is organized by Italy’s National Film Museum. Anderson’s participation will include an onstage conversation prior to the screening of “The Last Showgirl,” a performance which has garnered her a nomination for the 2025 Golden Globes, marking a notable comeback for the iconic actress famous for her role in “Baywatch.”

Giulio Base, the artistic director of the Torino Film Festival, expressed his admiration for Anderson’s transformative performance, stating, “Movies can sometimes work wonders, like making us [really] meet for the first time someone we’ve known all our lives.” He remarked that while audiences may think they know Anderson, “every gesture of hers revealed a sensitivity as a performer that is both moving and surprising.”

A Prestigious Recognition

Anderson will be awarded the Stella della Mole Award, joining the ranks of illustrious past recipients such as Spike Lee, Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie, and Sharon Stone. This accolade not only celebrates her past achievements but also marks a revitalized chapter in her career.

Upcoming Projects

In addition to “The Last Showgirl,” Anderson has recently appeared alongside Liam Neeson in a reboot of the comedy classic “The Naked Gun.” Additionally, she co-starred in Karim Aïnouz’s family satire “Rosebush Pruning,” which premiered in Berlin, featuring an ensemble cast including Riley Keough, Callum Turner, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, Lucas Gage, and Tracy Letts. Her recent ventures also brought her to the Venice Film Festival for Kornél Mundruczó’s road film “Place to Be,” where she shared the screen with notable actors such as Ellen Burstyn, Taika Waititi, and Murray Bartlett.

Anderson has completed filming for several upcoming projects, including “Somedays” directed by Brian Klugman, starring Billy Bob Thornton; “Love Is Not the Answer,” the directorial debut of Michael Cera, where she features alongside Steve Coogan and Jamie Dornan; and Sally Potter’s “Alma,” which includes Richard E. Grant among the cast.

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