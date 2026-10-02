Pakistan Chooses ‘Hanging by a Wire’ for Oscars Consideration

In a groundbreaking move for Pakistani cinema, Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s documentary thriller “Hanging by a Wire” has been chosen as the country’s entry for the international feature film category at the 99th Academy Awards. This historic selection marks the first time a documentary has represented Pakistan in this prestigious category.

Historic Selection for Pakistani Documentary Filmmaking

The decision was made by the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee, who described this selection as a significant milestone for the nation’s documentary filmmaking landscape. The announcement came from Sana Zahra Jafri, deputy chair of the committee.

A Gripping Narrative

Directed and produced by Naqvi, in collaboration with Bilal Sami, “Hanging by a Wire” explores the harrowing cable car emergency that occurred in Battagram, northern Pakistan, in August 2023. This incident left eight passengers, including six schoolboys en route to school, suspended nearly 900 feet above a ravine after a cable failure. The dramatic rescue operation drew nationwide and international attention as it unfolded live.

The documentary employs a mix of real footage from witnesses, survivor testimonies, and reenactments by those involved in the rescue to weave an engaging and emotional narrative.

Festival Screenings and Distribution

“Hanging by a Wire” premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival as part of the World Cinema Documentary Competition, followed by a presentation at the Tribeca Festival. The film has been produced in collaboration with EverWonder Studio, Universal Pictures Content Group, Mindhouse Productions, and 64th Street Media. The theatrical distribution rights in the U.K. are held by Dogwoof, while Abramorama is managing the U.S. theatrical release. Viewers can look forward to its streaming debut on Paramount+ on October 28.

Representing Pakistan in the Oscars