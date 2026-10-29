Paige DeSorbo Surprises Hannah Berner with Thoughtful Holiday Gift

Paige DeSorbo has made quite a name for herself, and her off-screen persona reveals three essential traits: she is a devoted friend, the most stylish cat mom, and an exceptional gift-giver. Recently, the star partnered with Fancy Feast to launch an exclusive, cat-themed beaded bag designed by Susan Alexandra, showcasing her creativity and love for her feline companion.

Thoughtful Gifting Inspiration from Paige DeSorbo

During a recent interview with E!, Paige mentioned that she and her close friend Hannah Berner plan to forgo holiday gifts this year. However, she didn’t hold back when reminiscing about past presents they’ve exchanged, providing a wealth of gifting inspiration for anyone looking to impress their best friends this holiday season.

Curated Gift Ideas for Every Vibe

Paige’s unique sense of style and her understanding of friendship make her insights invaluable. She has handpicked a selection of gifts that cater to various tastes and personalities, ensuring that whatever your best friend’s vibe, you’ll find the perfect present to convey your appreciation.

Whether you’re seeking chic accessories, thoughtful keepsakes, or playful surprises, DeSorbo’s past gift selections serve as the ideal blueprint as you embark on your holiday shopping. Her dedication to making each gift special reflects the warmth and affection she shares with her loved ones.