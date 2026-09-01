Des Bishop Shares Heartfelt Insights on Baby Aspirations with Hannah Berner

Des Bishop is sharing his excitement about the future with his wife, Hannah Berner. Four years after tying the knot, the comedian has revealed the couple is actively trying to have children, despite previously expressing uncertainty in his stand-up routines.

Embracing Parenthood Plans

In a candid conversation during the September 1 episode of SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, Bishop reflected on his changing perspective regarding parenthood. “I had gotten to an age where I was very fine not having them,” he said. Yet, he confirmed, “Hannah and I are, like, trying.”

Humor Amidst the Journey

At 50 years old, Bishop confirmed that Berner, aged 35, is “not pregnant,” but humorously noted that the couple is quite active during “a particular window” of trying. He acknowledged the mixed reactions from friends, stating, “A few people have said, ‘So, you’re not gonna have kids,’ and I’m like, ‘That is a misconstrued thing from my routine.’”

Reassurance in Uncertainty