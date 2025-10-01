Ozzy Osbourne’s Face Lights Up New Zealand’s Tallest Skyscraper

In a striking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne‘s enduring legacy, the legendary musician’s face has been prominently displayed on New Zealand’s tallest building, the Sky Tower in Auckland. This eye-catching projection commemorates his impressive achievement in this year’s Rock 2000 countdown, where listeners of The Rock radio station voted for the best rock songs of all time. The iconic Ozzy Osbourne’s face appearing on New Zealand’s tallest building not only honors his influence on music but also highlights the connection between the artist and fans celebrating his artistry.

A Celebration of Rock Excellence

Ozzy Osbourne’s face appears on New Zealand’s tallest building as part of a grand celebration following a notable milestone in the Rock 2000 countdown. This annual event gathers rock enthusiasts from across the nation to cast their votes for the most beloved tracks in the genre. Among the rankings, Black Sabbath’s timeless anthem “War Pigs” claimed the top spot this year, dramatically rising from #19 the previous year. Meanwhile, Osbourne’s own “Mama I’m Coming Home” captured the second position, bolstered by his deeply moving performance at Black Sabbath’s “Back To The Beginning” show last July.

Rock Legends and Rising Stars

The Rock 2000 countdown revealed impressive rankings for various Ozzy Osbourne classics, including “Crazy Train” at #4, “No More Tears” at #10, and “Hellraiser” at #15. Moreover, Black Sabbath’s influential tracks like “Paranoid,” “Iron Man,” and “NIB” also found their places in the top spots. Interestingly, the countdown spotlighted the dynamic newcomer Yungblud, whose rendition of “Changes” (live from Villa Park) secured the seventh position, outpacing classics such as AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” The results of this poll illustrate how current trends, along with nostalgic favorites, shape music rankings year after year.

The Top 10 Ranking of 2023

This year’s Top 10 featured a mix of established icons and local talent, showcasing a vibrant rock scene. Here’s how the list shapes up:

Black Sabbath – War Pigs Ozzy Osbourne – Mama I’m Coming Home Blindspott – Nil By Mouth Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train Shihad – Home Again System Of A Down – Chop Suey! Yungblud – Changes (Live From Villa Park) Metallica – One Pearl Jam – Black Ozzy Osbourne – No More Tears

Such a diverse lineup not only demonstrates the lasting appeal of Ozzy Osbourne’s work but also highlights the prominence of local acts in the music landscape.

Sky Tower: A Historic Venue for Rock Music

This isn’t the first time Ozzy Osbourne’s face has graced a significant venue. The Sky Tower has previously been associated with rock music culture in New Zealand. In 2023, for instance, the band Black Smoke Trigger created waves by filming a music video for their single “The Way Down,” which featured guitarist Charlie Wallace bungee-jumping off the Sky Tower while performing. This blending of adrenaline and rock music speaks volumes about the vibrant spirit of New Zealand’s music scene.

Ozzy Osbourne’s face appearing on New Zealand’s tallest building serves as a poignant reminder of his significant contributions to rock music, celebrating a legacy that continues to resonate with fans around the world.