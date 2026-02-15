The aftermath of the Epstein scandal continues to ripple across the globe, with numerous countries taking decisive actions against those linked to the infamous sex criminal. While international communities are pursuing justice, the response from Trump’s government appears tepid, leaving many questioning the commitment of U.S. authorities. This discrepancy underscores a stark contrast: as other nations address the scandal head-on, the United States seems to be sidestepping accountability.

International Outrage and Action

The latest release of Epstein files by the Justice Department has turned a global spotlight onto the scandal. Royal families, businesses, and universities worldwide are taking steps to distance themselves from the controversy, often resulting in significant resignations. In stark contrast, the U.S. government, under Trump’s leadership, appears to show little urgency in addressing Epstein’s extensive network.

Lack of Consequences in the U.S.

Despite the gravity of Epstein’s crimes, American officials and those tied to Trump’s administration seem largely untouched by consequences. President Trump, a known associate of Epstein, along with others in his circle, appear to enjoy a level of immunity not afforded elsewhere. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s dismissive stance at a House Judiciary Committee hearing exemplifies the administration’s reluctance to engage with survivors or pursue further investigations.

Political Implications Abroad

In the United Kingdom, former Prince Andrew—now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor—is facing significant repercussions. Following a civil lawsuit settlement and ongoing scrutiny, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service is considering new investigations into his dealings with Epstein. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also under pressure due to his connection with Peter Mandelson, who recently resigned from the Labour Party amid scandal revelations.

Global Resignations and Investigations

The ripple effect of the Epstein scandal is felt across Europe, with resignations and potential criminal investigations spanning Norway, France, Slovakia, and beyond. Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland are among those entangled in the controversy. Additionally, the resignation of DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem highlights the ongoing international reckoning.

As countries continue to investigate and distance themselves from Epstein’s network, the question remains why the United States is not following suit. With pressure mounting, the global community continues to seek justice, advocating for accountability at all levels and prompting reflection on America’s response to one of its most controversial scandals.