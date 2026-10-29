Orville Peck’s Heartfelt Tribute to Dolly Parton at F1 Event

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Orville Peck honored the legendary Dolly Parton with an emotional performance at the Formula 1 Paddock Bar during the 2026 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin over the weekend.

Intimate Performance at Sagebrush

The charismatic artist took to the stage at Austin’s iconic honky-tonk venue, Sagebrush, which was transformed into The Paddock Bar for three nights filled with music and comedy as part of the F1 festivities. Peck performed before an intimate crowd of about 300 fans on Friday night, shortly after 10 p.m., sharing tracks from his new album, Mule, alongside beloved songs from his previous works.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Among the highlights of his set was a poignant rendition of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” delivered with just an acoustic guitar for accompaniment. This tribute follows Peck’s previous homage to Parton, where he performed an impromptu snippet of the same song during a London event on the night of her passing, remarking, “She really stood for kindness and I think that’s something that is really lacking in the world these days.”

A Vibrant Lineup

Opening for Peck was country singer-songwriter Kameron Marlowe, while British comedian Jack Whitehall headlined a special comedy set on Saturday night, wrapping up the Sagebrush takeover. Each evening also featured live music from local acts, coupled with two-step lessons and line dancing, allowing fans to groove to the sounds of hitmakers like George Strait and Shania Twain.

Entertainment Meets Formula 1

Peck’s performance is part of a growing trend where Formula 1 events increasingly intertwine with the realms of music and entertainment. Notably, attendees at The Paddock Bar included celebrities such as Damson Idris, star of F1 The Movie, Gordon Ramsay, Charles Melton, and JoJo, all seen mingling at various F1 events.

Actor Gavin Casalegno, known for his role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, was present at the race as a guest of TAG Heuer, while well-known performers like Maroon 5, Alesso, and Post Malone delivered electrifying post-race sets at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

A Grand Prix Worth Remembering

The weekend also highlighted the debut of House 44, a pop-up hospitality experience created by Lewis Hamilton in collaboration with Soho House. Named after the Ferrari driver’s racing number, House 44 offered F1-branded gondola access and stunning aerial views of the race from its new building overlooking Turn 1 of the COTA track.

At the conclusion of the U.S. Grand Prix, Andrea Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious, receiving a unique trophy inspired by Longhorn cattle presented in a Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk. Remarkably, as he is just 20 years old, he could not celebrate with champagne and instead popped open a bottle of sparkling rose water. This victory brings him one step closer to his first Drivers Championship title, as he now only needs to finish ninth or better in Mexico City to clinch the championship.

All Formula 1 races are available live in the U.S. on Apple TV this year, with options for viewers to catch the F1 Mexico online for free.

The Cultural Impact of The Paddock Bar

The activation at The Paddock Bar underscores Formula 1’s expanding influence across music, community, and cultural landscapes, offering a glimpse into the distinct atmosphere of each race city. In Austin, this meant reconnecting with the city’s musical roots, showcased by Sagebrush, a venue known for hosting musicians for over 70 years.