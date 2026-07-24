Orville Peck’s Near-Fatal Overdose Inspired His Most Powerful Album

Orville Peck recently reflected on a pivotal moment in his life: the night he nearly succumbed to a self-inflicted overdose in a New York City hotel room. Heartbroken and hopeless just hours before a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, Peck was found by his team the following morning. They issued a stark ultimatum: get clean or face the consequences alone.

Despite his inner turmoil, Peck donned his signature fringe, leather, and mask for the show the next evening, delivering a vibrant 19-song set as if nothing was amiss. After this whirlwind performance, he canceled the remainder of his tour and checked himself into rehab.

“I was in one of the worst places in my life, for sure,” Peck admits, seated in a stars-and-stripes-themed dressing room at the Grand Ole Opry, where he is preparing for his debut performance. Dressed in ripped jeans and a ringer tee, his mask now reduced to a subtle wisp of leather, he reflects on that life-altering moment. “I had this spiral moment, where I went back to my hotel and tried to take my life. It was a big turning point for me, with a lot of realizations.”

A Journey Through Darkness



His impending album, Mule, begins its narrative with that dark period. Featuring a trio of his favorite collaborators—Emmylou Harris, Allison Russell, and Noah Cyrus—Peck describes them as “the three witches of Macbeth of my country music story.” Their harmonies frame a bluegrass hymn that ponders what might have happened had he not woken up that day. Set to release on September 18, Mule chronicles the most challenging year of his life, from a painful breakup and spiraling addiction to rehab and eventual sobriety. It reflects his internal reckoning, revealing the man beyond the masked performer.

Since debuting with Pony in 2019, Peck has masterfully blended mystery and intimacy. His fans often tattoo his masked visage, as he embodies a unique archetype—a superhero figure in a traditionally exclusive country music industry. While Peck’s stage name serves to enhance his mystique, it also invites comparison to icons like Shania Twain and Bruno Mars. With Mule, Peck is learning to reconcile his public persona with his private self—the idea that masks, though often worn in costume, are universally relatable.

Candid Reflections



He conveys an unprecedented level of candor in his songwriting. “Whenever I shy away from telling the truth about whatever I’m going through in my music, or whenever I’ve been hesitant to really go there, I’m always a little bit disappointed,” Peck shares. “There was no way to gloss over or sugarcoat it.”

The resulting work is his most profound album to date. With inspirations that span bluegrass, classic country, glam-pop, and SoCal cowpunk, Peck unveils his journey: the breakup that shattered him, nights spent alone in Los Angeles as he sought to numb the pain with transient encounters (“Big Ole House”), his overdose, and the misgivings surrounding fame and identity that he’s still grappling with (“Cowboy Heart”). He even shares personal anecdotes about romantic escapades with members of professional sports teams in the playful track “Ring the Bell.”

Humor in Hardship



“I think as a sensitive artist, the impulse would be to write a really sad, heavy song about being in rehab,” Peck admits, conveying the irony in his approach. In “Rehab Blues,” he uses humor to cope with hardship, singing, “So catch me on the evening news, dumb fag dies from the rehab blues.”

This approach creates a juxtaposition of humor and sadness in his music. The first single, “Too Little, Too Late,” resonates as a raucous anthem celebrating the freedom that comes after enduring struggles. Peck draws from various influences, seamlessly transitioning between punk and country, creating a distinctive sound all his own.

The Mule’s Path



Peck describes himself as “a person between two worlds, not really knowing where I belong.” His previous albums, all named after equine themed elements like Pony and Bronco, reflect this ongoing journey of self-discovery. The title track of Mule closes the album, illustrating Peck’s acceptance of his multifaceted identity as he embraces the emotional cracks that come with it.

Peck grapples with the complexities of being both “Orville Peck” and the person beneath the mask. While he acknowledges the privilege of fame, he also recognizes the universal struggle of presenting different personas to the world. “We all mask how we talk, how we act, how we come across,” he articulates thoughtfully.

Embracing Diversity in Country Music



Peck’s journey as a queer artist in country music has opened doors for many others who don’t see themselves represented in the genre. “I think a lot of people assume pretty narrow views of what country music is,” he says, emphasizing the need for fresh narratives. While he didn’t set out to infiltrate the industry, his commitment to create authentic country music has made significant waves.

That evening, during his Opry debut, Peck will perform “I Will Always Love You,” a tribute to his idol, Dolly Parton. His aspirations to collaborate with iconic figures like Willie Nelson and Parton speak to his profound respect for classic country. As he prepares to take the stage, he expresses pride in his place within this evolving industry: “I think I’ve proven, most of all to myself, that I belong here.”