Charles Melton May Bring Kakashi to Life in ‘Naruto’ Film

Charles Melton is reportedly in advanced discussions to portray Kakashi Hatake in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Naruto, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, as confirmed by Variety.

Speculation and Casting Updates

This announcement comes amid rumors that Melton was expected to be revealed as part of the cast for the new “X-Men” project during last week’s D23 convention. Following a global casting search that commenced last month, the production team is actively seeking actors to portray key characters, including Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura. The iconic manga and anime series chronicles the journey of Naruto, an adolescent ninja aspiring to become the protector and leader of his village.

Melton’s Recent Acclaim

Melton recently garnered an Emmy nomination for his performance in Netflix’s acclaimed series “Beef” Season 2, sharing the screen with stars like Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan. He also received praise for his role in Todd Haynes’ film “May December,” which premiered in 2023. His previous credits include notable works such as “Her Private Hell,” “Warfare,” and “Riverdale.”

Cretton’s Directorial Journey

Destin Daniel Cretton has made a name for himself with significant successes, including the record-breaking “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which has grossed over $800 million domestically. Cretton’s directorial repertoire includes award-winning indie films like “Short Term 12,” which featured stars such as Brie Larson and Rami Malek, and he successfully transitioned to higher-budget projects with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in 2021.

Production Team and History

The upcoming adaptation of Naruto is being produced by Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu through Arad Productions, alongside Jeremy Latcham. Cretton is also part of the production team with Jeyun Munford under his company, Hisako. Notably, a previous attempt to launch a Naruto film featuring Michael Gracey as director took place back in 2014, but it did not materialize.