Olga Rabinovich Honored with Inaugural Encounters Award at São Paulo

Olga Rabinovich, a dedicated philanthropist and the founder of Projeto Paradiso, is set to be honored with the inaugural Prêmio Encontros (Encounters Award) at this year’s Encontro de Ideias Audiovisuais, held as part of the São Paulo International Film Festival. This award recognizes her significant contributions to Brazilian cinema and her efforts to enhance the global visibility of Brazilian films and talent.

Acknowledging Transformative Contributions

The Encounters Award was established to highlight the impactful role of private investment in cultural initiatives, bridging the gap between private funders and the creative minds behind audiovisual productions. The award will be presented to Rabinovich during the festival’s opening gala on October 14, preceding an in-conversation session featuring Neon president Jeff Deutchman.

Olga Rabinovich’s Journey

Originally from São Paulo, Rabinovich has a rich history of serving the community, having spent years volunteering at hospitals and working with terminally ill patients. In 2018, she took a significant step by founding the Olga Rabinovich Institute, subsequently launching Projeto Paradiso. The initiative stems from her conviction that “stories can change the world” and aims to invest in those who create and wish to share their narratives with global audiences.

Renata de Almeida, director of the São Paulo International Film Festival, shared insights into Rabinovich’s inspiration for the award: “Olga Rabinovich is the first recipient of the newly created Prêmio Encontros, because she was the inspiration behind the award… The Olga Rabinovich Institute was announced during the 42nd Mostra, bringing a breath of hope at a time that promised to be particularly difficult for Brazilian film and culture.”

Advancements in Brazilian Audiovisual Sector

The success of Projeto Paradiso is evident, having greatly contributed to discovering and supporting emerging talent within Brazil’s audiovisual landscape over the past eight years. “Projeto Paradiso has an outstanding professional team, as its results clearly demonstrate,” continued de Almeida, recalling a memorable meeting shared with Rabinovich in the festival’s office. “Almost everything really does begin with an encounter.”

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Rabinovich expressed her enthusiasm for supporting cinema, describing it as a “magical art form.” She noted, “You enter a screening room without knowing whether you’ll be elated or disturbed or moved. It’s a transformative experience.”

Supporting Brazilian Talent

Projeto Paradiso provides extensive resources for Brazilian screen professionals, including fellowships, residencies, workshops, and initiatives aimed at boosting global outreach. Currently, the Paradiso Talent Network comprises 278 Brazilian professionals and fosters connections with over 250 partner institutions worldwide, including the Hubert Bals Fund and Sundance Institute.

The initiative has played a vital role in backing prominent festival titles like Allan Deberton’s Berlinale-winning “Gugu’s World” and Grace Passô’s “Our Secret,” while also supporting a talent network that features notable figures such as Anita Rocha da Silveira and Dira Paes.

Recent Collaborations and Future Initiatives

In 2025, Projeto Paradiso partnered with the Embratur Brazilian Tourism Board to launch Screen Brasil, which aims to support the international distribution of four Brazilian films annually. This initiative was announced at the Cannes Marché du Film in May and has already endorsed films such as Gabriel Mascaro’s “The Blue Trail.”

Rabinovich’s collaboration with the São Paulo International Film Festival dates back to 2018, with Projeto Paradiso continuously expanding its presence and influence within the festival. The organization has also introduced the Paradiso Distribution Support Award to facilitate theatrical releases for fiction features.