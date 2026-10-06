October 2026 Horror Highlights: 'Other Mommy', 'Carrie', and Sea Creature Thrills

As October unfurls its eerie shroud, the horror genre offers an enticing array of films, series, and literature that beckons fans and newcomers alike. This month highlights a blend of thrilling narratives and spine-tingling visuals, promising to deliver chills and excitement. From gripping character studies to classic revivals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look at some of the best horror offerings for October 2026.

Heartfelt Terror in ‘Other Mommy’

One of the standout films this month is Other Mommy, a unique horror journey that delves into the complexities of motherhood intertwined with supernatural elements. Critics are praising its unusual narrative that blends emotional depth with traditional horror tropes. As it navigates themes of familial bonds and dark secrets, Other Mommy proves to be as thought-provoking as it is scary. Be prepared for a film that goes beyond just scares, aiming straight for the heart.

A Classic Returns: ‘Carrie’

This October, the iconic story of Carrie makes a chilling return to theaters, rekindling the horror that made Stephen King’s novel a timeless classic. The film explores the harrowing experiences of an outcast girl with telekinetic powers, reminding audiences of the devastating consequences of bullying. With new visuals and an updated cast, this reimagining promises to captivate both loyal fans and a new generation of horror enthusiasts.

Monster Hunts with Josh Hartnett

On the television front, Sea Monsters takes viewers on an adventurous journey alongside Josh Hartnett as he embarks on a quest to uncover, and perhaps confront, the mythical creatures of the deep. The blend of suspense and thrilling storytelling positions this series as a must-watch for those who crave a mix of horror and exploration. As Hartnett grapples with both literal and figurative monsters, audiences are in for a wild ride.

Literature to Haunt Your Nights

Bookworms should not miss the latest releases that are sure to haunt their literary dreams. This month, several chilling tales have hit the shelves, providing the perfect accompaniment to those cozy, candle-lit nights. Investigate psychological nuances blended with supernatural elements as new authors continue to push boundaries within the genre.

Your October Checklist