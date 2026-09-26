Emotional Protests Erupt Over October 7 Footage in NYC

On Saturday, the Israeli-American Council (IAC) organized a protest during the New York Film Festival’s premiere of the documentary “NAZA.” The IAC characterized the film as “anti-Israel,” claiming it makes serious allegations regarding the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) actions in the Gaza Strip while neglecting information that may contradict its narrative. They argue that it fails to capture the broader context of the October 7 attack that precipitated the ongoing conflict.

Voices of Concern Amid Rising Tensions

“We mourn every innocent life lost in this war, Israeli or Palestinian. But compassion for Palestinian civilians does not require us to erase October 7, ignore Hamas, or accept one narrative without questioning it,” stated Noa Peri-Jensch, the IAC’s chief communities officer. “This is why we are here today: not to prevent anyone from speaking, but to ensure that our voices, our experiences, and the truth are being heard as well.”

About the Documentary ‘NAZA’

The documentary “NAZA,” recently awarded a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival, showcases the night-time atmosphere in Tel Aviv while detailing what the filmmakers describe as Israel’s systemic mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The film is set to be released in over 50 territories and will later be available for free streaming on The Guardian’s website.

Protest at Lincoln Center

While “NAZA” screened inside Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, more than 50 IAC supporters assembled outside the venue. Protesters used mobile LED trucks to display graphic footage from October 7, along with portraits of victims from that day. Signs bearing messages such as “LEARN THE FACTS. KNOW THE TRUTH” were prominently visible. The demonstration was met with a significant police presence, as over a dozen officers monitored the scene.

Survivors Speak Out

During the protest, Rom El-Hai, a survivor of the October 7 attack on the Nova music festival, shared his thoughts on the film, expressing his lack of surprise regarding its screening by the festival. He described the film’s creators as “traitors” to the Israeli cause and stated, “If there is someone here who wants to make a film about genocide, about hatred, brutality, and killing innocent people, all the material is here,” pointing to his phone, where he had documented the events.

Calls for Inclusivity

Karen Toledano, another protester, voiced her concerns about a perceived suppression of Israeli narratives within creative circles. “I feel like our voices have been stifled in spaces that have called themselves inclusive for many years,” she remarked. “Sometimes when I do try to have a calm conversation and I’m encountered with anger, I know in my head that there just isn’t an argument on the other side. But it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow when really all you want to do is talk about the facts and set the record straight.”

Context of Global Protests

In broader global developments surrounding this conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently addressed the U.N. General Assembly, igniting a mass walkout by delegates during his speech. Meanwhile, outside the U.N. building, hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered, resulting in approximately 100 arrests, including prominent individuals like Hannah Einbinder and Susan Sarandon.