Noah Schnapp, widely recognized for his role in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” recently revealed that he auditioned for the iconic role of Haymitch in the highly anticipated film, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” In a candid moment shared via his Instagram story, Schnapp provided a humorous take on his audition experience, stating, “POV: my audition for Haymitch,” and tagging leading actor Joseph Zada, whom he acknowledged by saying, “Think they picked right for this one.”

The Plot of the Prequel

Set against the backdrop of the 50th annual Hunger Games, “Sunrise on the Reaping” chronicles Haymitch’s turbulent journey and the onset of revolution. Drawing from Suzanne Collins’ forthcoming novel set for release in 2025, this film serves as the fifth installment of the franchise, following “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which was released three years prior. Joining Zada in the film is a stellar ensemble cast that includes McKenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, and Maya Hawke, among others.

Box Office Success

Despite missing out on the coveted role of Haymitch, Schnapp seems to be validating his assertion about the casting choice. “Sunrise on the Reaping” enjoyed a remarkable opening weekend, pulling in $120 million in domestic earnings, alongside $105 million internationally, culminating in an impressive global total of $225 million.

Schnapp’s Current Endeavors