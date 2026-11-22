At the Marrakech Film Festival, filmmaker Arthur Harari shared his views on artificial intelligence (AI) in the realm of filmmaking, calling it a “slippery slope” that he would prefer to navigate cautiously. Despite his reservations, Harari revealed that he utilized deepfake technology in his Palme d’Or contender, “The Unknown,” featuring acclaimed actress Léa Seydoux.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword in Film

During a conversation with film critic and historian Charles Tesson, Harari addressed audience questions about the role of AI in his creative process. “I’m in much the same position as everyone else: this shift toward using AI is suddenly upon us, and it’s becoming not just a possibility, but something increasingly pervasive and tempting,” he remarked. Initially, he expressed a preference against integrating AI into his work.

However, he soon acknowledged that deepfake technology played a crucial role in a pivotal scene in “The Unknown,” where Seydoux’s character kisses herself. “At one point in ‘The Unknown,’ there is a scene where Léa Seydoux kisses Léa Seydoux, and we had to use a deepfake tool to do that,” Harari explained. He emphasized that the technology was supervised by human operators, ensuring a layer of control throughout the process. “There was always a human involved — someone who programs it, so to speak, and keeps it under control,” he added.

The Creative Process and Caution with AI

As a writer, Harari expressed even more skepticism about the expanding role of AI, noting that while such tools can be “perfectly legitimate and interesting” for basic research, they create a “very slippery slope” when it comes to content creation. “To actually craft parts of the writing process… that’s where I draw the line,” he cautioned.

He further commented on society’s natural tendencies toward addiction, likening it to our reliance on smartphones. “Once you get a foot in the door, it becomes incredibly difficult not to use it at every turn,” he stated, reiterating the importance of maintaining a balance between technology and the human touch in storytelling.

A Tale of Transformation

“The Unknown,” which had its premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of a woman, portrayed by Seydoux, who experiences an unusual body-swap after a one-night stand with photographer David (Niels Schneider). The film is based on a graphic novel co-written by Harari, showcasing a blend of fantastical and psychological elements.

Seydoux has described her role in the film as “the best part I’ve ever played.” When asked about the impact of AI on the film industry, she expressed confidence in the irreplaceable quality of human artistry, stating, “I don’t think so. I think that nothing can replace humanity. I don’t feel threatened. Maybe I’m wrong! But I believe in human nature.”

A Star-Studded Event