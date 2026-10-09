Nintendo's Chief Reflects on a Pivotal First Year

In her first year as president of Nintendo of America, Devon Pritchard has outlined an ambitious roadmap for the company, focusing on the innovative potential of the Nintendo Switch 2. As competitors like Xbox and PlayStation grapple with the waning phases of their previous consoles, the Switch 2 stands at the forefront with its youthful architecture and cutting-edge capabilities.

Unlocking the Potential of Switch 2

Pritchard, who succeeded Doug Bowser in January, emphasizes that we are only beginning to explore the full capabilities of the Switch 2. “We’re just at the beginning of seeing what Nintendo Switch 2 can do,” she states, highlighting its improved graphics and processing power compared to its predecessor. This enhanced technology opens new avenues for developers to craft unique gaming experiences exclusive to the Switch 2.

Bringing Big Titles Back to Nintendo

The Switch 2’s powerful performance has already attracted significant third-party titles, including the return of the “Call of Duty” franchise to Nintendo for the first time in over ten years. Activision plans to launch “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” on the platform, underscoring the console’s ability to handle fast-paced action games. Since its June 2025 release, the Switch 2 has surpassed 23 million units sold, featuring a diverse library of hundreds of titles, including both first-party hits like “Mario Kart World” and third-party successes such as “Resident Evil Requiem.”

Diversity in Gaming Experiences

Pritchard is committed to ensuring the Nintendo platform remains appealing to all ages, stating, “We have historically said that Nintendo is for ages 5 to 95, and that continues to be true.” This approach is evident in the wide range of gaming experiences available, from role-playing titles like “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave” to casual games like “Pokémon Pokopia.” Pritchard emphasizes their goal is to provide a yve-style.com of creative experiences for all players.

Future Developments and Anticipation

With the highly anticipated release of “Grand Theft Auto VI,” set for November, there is speculation about whether this adult-themed title will make its way to the Switch 2. While the console has the capacity to run “GTA 6,” Pritchard remains noncommittal: “That’s going to be a conversation for Take Two and Rockstar, but nothing to announce on my end at this time.”

Celebrating 40 Years of Zelda

Looking ahead, Pritchard’s vision includes a significant milestone: the 40th anniversary of the “Legend of Zelda” franchise. This will be celebrated with the upcoming release of a remake of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” set to compete against “GTA 6” in November. Additionally, a live concert series inspired by “Zelda” and a live-action movie, developed in collaboration with Sony, is scheduled for release next April. Pritchard acknowledges the need to cater to both dedicated fans and newcomers alike during this anniversary.

Creating Meaningful Experiences

Pritchard articulates the essence of their celebration: “I think it’s really about the celebration of ‘Zelda’ and the ‘Zelda’ universe in its entirety. It’s Link, it’s Zelda, and all the other characters.” She emphasizes the intent to foster an environment that welcomes everyone into the “Zelda” world. This extension of the franchise will also include potential updates to Universal’s Super Nintendo World locations, with “Zelda” tie-ins that enhance rather than disrupt existing attractions, such as those featuring Mario and Donkey Kong.

Deliberate Approach to Expansion