Celebrating 40 Years of Zelda: Patricia Summersett’s Impact

The beloved “Legend of Zelda” franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, yet the enchanting Princess Zelda continues to evoke an eternal youthfulness that captivates fans. Much of this magic stems from the distinct voice of actress Patricia Summersett, who has lent her talent to the character since 2017’s “Breath of the Wild.” What may surprise many is that Summersett crafted the now-iconic voice without knowing she was auditioning for Zelda, demonstrating how artistry can sometimes emerge from surprising origins.

Creating Zelda’s Voice

Summersett recalls how she unknowingly created the voice that would become synonymous with Princess Zelda: “One of the funny things about how that voice was created was that I based it on the specs in the script — but not knowing that it was Zelda because it was secret,” she explained to Variety. The audition process involved her experimenting with her vocal range, pitching it up from her regular voice in an attempt to embody the character’s youthful spirit. “I think she needs to be a little bit more classic English,” she added, indicating her aim to balance authenticity with the fantastical nature of the game’s universe. This discovery process, free from the pressure of knowing what she was auditioning for, allowed Summersett to create a more genuine interpretation of the iconic character.

Continuing the Legacy

In addition to “Breath of the Wild,” Summersett has voiced Zelda in various other titles, including “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity,” “Tears of the Kingdom,” and the upcoming “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.” However, she has yet to confirm her involvement in the much-anticipated “Ocarina of Time” remake, which is set to launch in November, or the live-action “Zelda” movie slated for April 2027.

A Comfortable Role

Despite her diverse repertoire, Summersett notes that portraying Zelda is one of the most physically comfortable experiences of her career. She shared, “It takes a little warming up to get into any range that it’s going to sit at, but I always feel a sense of deep relaxation after the recording sessions.” The soft, relaxed tones required for Zelda, combined with the character’s youthful energy, contribute to a fulfilling vocal performance that she finds rewarding.

Reflecting on Four Decades

Summersett’s role in the franchise occupies a significant place in her career, especially as fans celebrate its legacy. “I have been part of the franchise for essentially a quarter of it, and that is something I never could have predicted,” she reflected. As the franchise continues to grow, she appreciates its ability to remain consistent despite the rapid changes in the world, recognizing the stories and characters that hold a special place in gamers’ hearts.

The Impact of Fandom

Interaction with fans has further shaped Summersett’s experience with “Zelda.” “I do a lot of comic cons,” she explained, highlighting the unique joy of meeting fans who share their personal connections to the stories she helps bring to life. As she connects with audiences worldwide, she is always moved by their passion for the franchise’s music and lore.

Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Summersett is engaged in several new video game projects and is returning to her musical roots, with plans to record with a band under a new name. She expressed enthusiasm for combining her creative endeavors, indicating a balance between her artistic work and the technological advancements that enrich her craft.

Excitement for Ocarina of Time and Live-Action Adaptation

As for the “Ocarina of Time” remake, Summersett remains coy about her involvement, stating, “I can’t say that I’m involved in that at all. But I can say that I’m as excited as the fans for what everybody’s going to get for an adaptation.” Regarding the upcoming live-action movie, while she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role, she expressed optimism for the project and the opportunities it presents, despite recognizing the challenges of adapting beloved video game narratives for the big screen.