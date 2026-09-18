Universal Defies Elon Musk's Legal Threats for Documentary Release

Universal Pictures is proceeding with plans for the international release of Alex Gibney’s documentary “Musk,” despite recent legal threats from Elon Musk regarding its content. According to sources close to the project, the film’s overseas rollout is expected to move forward as scheduled, even though a specific release date has not yet been established.

Upcoming North American Debut

The nearly four-hour documentary is set to debut theatrically in North America on October 9, distributed by indie company Bleecker Street. It is not uncommon for a film of this length to take time before announcing an overseas release date.

Musk’s Response and Legal Concerns

Following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the documentary, describing it as a “hit piece.” It remains unclear if he has actually viewed the film. Musk claimed that Gibney compiled a “hit list” of individuals with personal grievances against him, further asserting that many interviewees portrayed in the documentary barely know him.

Controversial Interviews and Content

The documentary includes interviews with various figures, including Ashley St. Clair, a MAGA influencer who shares a child with Musk. The film features a text exchange between Musk and St. Clair concerning the upcoming 2024 presidential election, a point that Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, highlighted in a threatened defamation lawsuit prior to the film’s release.

Critical Reception

In his review of “Musk” for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman remarked that the documentary depicts Musk as a “messianic opportunist” and a “genuine if flawed technocratic visionary,” calling attention to the various scandals and mismanagement associated with the mogul. He emphasized how the portrayal reveals Musk as a creator of illusions, promising far more than he delivers.