Nicholas Weinstock Joins Thrilling Indian Fantasy-Horror 'Tongue'

Nicholas Weinstock, known for his role as executive producer on Apple TV+’s acclaimed series “Severance,” is taking a bold step into the Indian film industry by joining the production of “Tongue,” a fantasy-horror feature penned and directed by Krishnarjun Bhattacharya, featuring acclaimed actress Sayani Gupta.

Production Team and Background

Weinstock is producing “Tongue” through his company, Invention Studios, in collaboration with Divya D’Souza, while Gupta serves as the Indian producer on the project. Demonstrating its potential, the film has been selected for the South Asian Canadian Film Federation’s prestigious Indo-Canadian Producers’ Lab and is set to be showcased in the Indo-Canadian co-production market at the Toronto Film Festival.

Plot Overview

In “Tongue,” the gripping narrative follows two estranged sisters who find themselves trapped in their late grandmother’s decaying mansion for one night. As they search for crucial clues, they must navigate through monstrous beings and deadly traps that lead to forgotten family secrets intertwined with a mysterious language known as the Tongue. Gupta takes on the role of one of the sisters, adding to the film’s emotional depth.

Weinstock’s Vision

Expressing his enthusiasm, Weinstock stated, “I am enormously proud and excited about ‘Tongue’ and the chance to harness the talents of our fast-rising director Krishnarjun and the phenomenal Sayani. India has yet to have its ‘Parasite,’ its ‘Get Out,’ its ‘Backrooms,’ as a breakout international horror hit, and this wildly original movie, some combination of all three, has the makings of a global smash.”

Creative Background of the Team

Weinstock’s portfolio includes notable works such as “Thelma,” the Nigerian feature “Clarissa,” the Netflix series “In the Dark,” and Apple TV+’s “High Desert.” Bhattacharya, a graduate of the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, brings a wealth of experience as both a filmmaker and a novelist, with works including the “Tantric Trilogy” and co-writing the upcoming horror series “Vakr,” slated for Netflix in 2026. Meanwhile, Gupta operates her own production company, Sayani Gupta Movies, which has produced the short film “Aasmani” and the indie feature “Where the Winds Blow.”

Gupta’s Upcoming U.S. Film Debut

In addition to “Tongue,” Gupta is making her U.S. feature film debut this year at the TIFF market with “Arya.” The film, directed by Neil Tuli and shot in Duluth, Minnesota, tells the story of Arya Sinha, a disciplined piano instructor who is forced to adapt when she takes on a challenging assignment meant to revitalize a struggling school band program. As she confronts her insecurities and navigates her new life, Gupta serves as an executive producer alongside a cast that features Ross Butler, Mark Evan Jackson, and Adi Roy.

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