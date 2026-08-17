Nic Vansteenberghe Breaks Silence on Reuniting with Olandria Carthen

Nic Vansteenberghe, known from Love Island USA, has shared recent developments in his romantic life following a notable reunion with his ex, Olandria Carthen. The two were spotted together at the star-studded event hosted by Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony-Towns, creating buzz among fans and followers alike.

Reunion Sparks Speculation

The meeting between Nic and Olandria, who made waves during their initial appearance on the popular reality show, has reignited interest in their past relationship. Eyewitnesses noted that the chemistry between the two was palpable, leading many to question if the spark was still alive.

Nic Opens Up About His Feelings

In recent statements, Nic has been candid about his feelings post-reunion. He expressed that reconnecting with Olandria brought back fond memories, and he is open to exploring where their relationship stands now. “Seeing her again felt really comfortable,” he mentioned, hinting at the possibility of rekindling their romance.

What’s Next for the Pair?

As fans speculate about the future of Nic and Olandria’s relationship, both have remained tight-lipped regarding any definitive plans. However, their recent encounter suggests that they might be considering a second chance to see where things could lead.