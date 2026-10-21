Ted Sarandos Reflects on Netflix's Content Executive Shake-Up

Amid a slowdown in revenue growth and a recent staff reduction, Netflix has significantly reshuffled its content leadership. The streaming giant has replaced chief content officer Bela Bajaria with seasoned television executive Peter Rice, marking a strategic pivot for the company as it aims to enhance viewer engagement.

Executive Changes Amid Layoffs

Last week, Netflix announced the departure of 1,000 employees, which included key figures in its content division. Alongside Bajaria, the company also parted ways with head of film Dan Lin, his deputy Doug Belgrad, and director of original series Carolina Garcia. This executive shakeup is seen as an effort to reinvigorate Netflix’s programming strategy.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Speaks on Leadership Shift

During the Q3 2026 earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the leadership changes, emphasizing the need for a fresh direction in Netflix’s programming. Sarandos, who previously led content operations for two decades, acknowledged the importance of the adjustments.

“I know that we could do better, and we want to build on that momentum,” Sarandos stated when responding to inquiries about the executive overhaul. He praised Bajaria for her decade of achievements, noting her role in expanding the company’s content offerings and building a robust international team that has successfully created local content.

Ambition for a New Era of Content

Sarandos highlighted that there is a unique opportunity to elevate Netflix’s lineup, especially in the U.S., where creating engaging shows can resonate globally. He expressed confidence that Rice’s leadership can help Netflix capitalize on this opportunity.

Rice, who brings a wealth of experience from his stints at Disney and 21st Century Fox, was recognized by Sarandos as a leader capable of navigating various entertainment sectors, including television, film, and streaming. Sarandos remarked on the enthusiasm surrounding Rice’s appointment, stating, “The outpouring of excitement about him coming to Netflix… has been nothing short of overwhelming.”

Focus on Creative Talent

A crucial element of Rice’s role will be fostering relationships with creative talent in a competitive industry. “Peter understands talent relations, and in a competitive market, creative talent have choices of where they want to work… Peter is the exact right person to lead those efforts in the U.S. and around the world,” Sarandos said, underscoring the importance of making Netflix the preferred choice for top creators.

Looking Forward