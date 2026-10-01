Neon Develops Chilling SCP Foundation Anthology Film Inspired by Fans

Neon is making a significant push into the horror genre with the announcement of an upcoming anthology movie based on the popular online community-driven forum, The SCP Foundation. This ambitious project, aimed at showcasing emerging filmmakers, is set to be released in 2027.

Exploring the SCP Foundation

The SCP Wiki, established in 2008, serves as a collaborative platform for speculative fiction where users contribute written works that expand the intricate lore surrounding the SCP Foundation. This secret organization is known for collecting and studying a wide array of supernatural and often perilously dangerous objects and entities, all purportedly for the benefit of humanity. Notable entries on the platform include SCP-173, a malevolent concrete statue that attacks individuals who dare to break eye contact, and SCP-682, an exceedingly intelligent reptile capable of rapid injury recovery and adaptation to any environment.

Agreement with SCP Wiki Team

In a move to ensure transparency and respect for the original creators, Neon has confirmed that the film will be released under the Creative Commons license CC BY-SA. The studio has also been in communication with the SCP Wiki team to properly adapt its content. This announcement follows a notable controversy surrounding another project, where the SCP Wiki team expressed their discontent with A24’s recent film. After its unveiling, the SCP team stated, “We have not had any communication with the filmmakers, producers, or distributors for this project, despite our best efforts, and to the best of our knowledge they have not made any efforts to contact us. Furthermore, A24 does not and cannot have any exclusive rights to anything related to the SCP Foundation, including any films that Spooky Pictures or anyone else may choose to create.”

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