Liam Neeson Backs Meryl Streep for Aslan in Narnia

Liam Neeson has expressed his support for Meryl Streep stepping into the role of Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of “Narnia,” though he admits that he only recently learned about the project.

Neeson’s Surprising Revelation

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Neeson, who famously voiced the legendary lion in the original “Chronicles of Narnia” film trilogy, revealed that he was unaware of Gerwig’s adaptation. When asked about Streep’s casting and whether he had seen the trailer, Neeson responded, “I’m sorry, this is news to me.”

Streep Takes on an Iconic Role

In Gerwig’s new film, titled “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,” Streep lends her voice to Aslan, the character often interpreted as a representation of Jesus Christ, who is central to the creation mythos of Narnia. Upon hearing the news from ScreenRant, Neeson quipped, “Meryl is playing Jesus Christ? Well, if you’re going to make Christ a lady, nobody better than Meryl.”

Greta Gerwig’s Vision for Aslan

Gerwig shared her insights on casting Streep for this pivotal role, stating, “I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness. Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight.” She sought an actress with the wisdom of age—ideally over 70—yet with a sense of youthful wonder. “That list is not a long one,” she added, highlighting Streep’s unparalleled talent.

Aslan’s New Look and Feel

In a unique twist, Gerwig drew inspiration from the late David Bowie for Aslan’s physical portrayal, envisioning a character with multicolored eyes and a red-striped face. She described the film as “big and transporting” with an essence reminiscent of a “rock opera.”

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